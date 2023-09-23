Lourdes Leon Goes Daring in Sizzling Outfit at Madrid Fashion Event

Instagram Celebrity

Hitting the red carpet of the Vogue Fashion Night Out in Madrid, the fashion model, who is also known as Lolahol, shows off her body curves in a sheer dress from Jean Paul Gaultier.

AceShowbiz - Lourdes Leon has gone daring in a sizzling outfit for a recent occasion. Making a public appearance at a fashion event in Madrid, the model, who is also known as Lolahol, did not shy away from flaunting her jaw-dropping body curves.

On Thursday, September 21, the 26-year-old was spotted hitting the red carpet of the Vogue Fashion Night Out with a number of her friends. In pictures making their rounds online, she could be seen proudly showing off her figure in a sheer dress from Jean Paul Gaultier.

The daughter of iconic singer Madonna looked stunning in the see-through long gown that came with off-the-shoulder design, long sleeves and stripes as well as floral patterns all over it. The length of the dress was long enough for it to reach slightly above her ankles. Covering her asset, she donned a pair of black strappy undies. Meanwhile, she exposed her chest by going braless.

Lourdes added a pair of earrings, a silver necklace, a stack of matching bracelets and a pair of glossy black leather high pointed-toe boots with heels to complete the look. To match her footwear, she carried a black leather bag that had silver chain straps and polished her fingernails in metallic black color. Her long black hair was styled into a simple straight hairdo and parted in the middle.

Photo of the "Lock&Key" singer's look for the fashion event was uploaded via Instagram by Vogue Spain. Despite many appearing to praise her style, the model still received an unpleasant comment from one of Instagram users. In the comments section of the post, the critic asked, "@voguespain what's so empowering for Lourdes to continually show her body in the way she does?"

This was not the first time Lourdes left little to the imagination with her revealing outfit this month. On September 6, she bared her assets in a sheer metal mesh mini dress as she stepped on the pink carpet of the Victoria's Secret World Tour fashion show screening. For the event, she donned only a pair of black thong bikini bottoms under the sparkling barely-there ensemble.

Lourdes also wore a pair of black open-toe platform high heels. She accessorized the get-up with a pair of huge silver hoop earrings, a matching small chain necklace, a number of matching rings and a small shimmering black handbag. She let loose her straight long black hair and parted it in the middle.

