Angelica Ross Explains Why She Describes Emma Roberts as 'the Boss' on 'American Horror Story' Set

Cover Images/Instagram/Faye's Vision TV

In a new interview, the transgender rights advocate, who previously accused Emma of being transphobic, additionally noted, "She would literally tell them what order we were filming scenes."

Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Angelica Ross has opened up more about her experience working with Emma Roberts on "American Horror Story: 1984". In a new interview, Angelica described the "We're the Millers" actress as the boss on set because of some reasons.



"From what I saw on set and how she talked to the directors and everyone else, my view would be Emma was the boss, the 42-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter. "She had her trailer outside of the sound studio, not where all the other trailers were."

Angelica then divulged that Emma "made sure that everything went through her." The transgender rights advocate additionally noted, "She would literally tell them what order we were filming scenes."

Just a few days before the interview was published, Angelica informed fans that Emma personally apologized to her for being transphobic on set. "Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally," Angelica penned on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, September 20. "I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform."

Angelica, who is trans, made the transphobic accusations against Emma during a recent Instagram Live. She recalled when the "Holidate" star misgendered her during a conversation between her and director John J. Gray.

Angelica claimed that at the time, Emma semi-jokingly complained to John that Angelica was being mean to her. The director then tried to diffuse the situation by saying, "Okay ladies, that's enough. Let's get back to work." In response to that, Emma allegedly said, "Don't you mean lady?" implying that Angelica isn't a woman.

You can share this post!