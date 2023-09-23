Tyler James Williams Obtains Restraining Order Against Stalker Who Sends Him 'Concerning' DMs

Instagram Celebrity

According to new court documents, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the man to stay 100 yards away from the 'Abbott Elementary' actor.

Sep 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tyler James Williams may now breathe a sigh of relief. The actor, who plays Gregory Eddie on "Abbott Elementary", reportedly was granted a temporary restraining order against a stalker who's sent him "concerning" DMs.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the man to stay 100 yards away from Tyler. The temporary restraining order will remain in effect until the next hearing in October. That's when the judge will decide whether or not it will be made permanent.

The 30-year-old claimed in his petition that his stalker allegedly drove 2,200 miles to show up to his L.A. apartment complex earlier this month. In another filing, his attorney said the stalker, identified as John Doe, sent messages that "contained explicit content including statements about being rape, robberies at gunpoint, drugs and social abandonment."

Tyler argued that the man seems "unstable and is also delusional since he believes we have a relationship." The stalker even texted him, "I'm coming to the house" and "I don't play games." John Doe reportedly also sent messages like, "I' not playing games with you here, my mind is playing games with me" as well as "Call me I can't stop shaking."

The stalker allegedly made an entry at Tyler's apartment on September 1. Detailing the incident, the actor said, "Once inside the building, he repeatedly banged on my door while asking me to open my door... [He] continuously rang my ring doorbell at least 30 times over a 4-hour period. He also attempted to open a window adjacent to my front door."

John Doe reportedly became frustrated. In a recorded capture by Tyler's Ring camera, the man allegedly said, "I can't believe I'm leaving and we didn't get to talk. This isn't f**king fair."

Although the man hasn't returned to his place since the incident, Tyler admitted that he was pretty traumatized. "His messages and erratic behavior have placed me in fear for myself and have caused me to suffer substantial emotional distress," claimed the actor.

You can share this post!