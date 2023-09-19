Kroy Biermann Says He and 'Self-Absorbed' Kim Zolciak Are 'Financially Destitute'

Cover Images/Michael Simon Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Kroy Biermann has once again tried to sell his and Kim Zolciak's $3 million Georgia estate amid their financial issues. The retired NFL player filed court documents on Monday, September 18 to request permission to sell their property while noting that he and the reality TV star are "financially destitute."

In the docs, obtained by Page Six, Kroy stated that he and his estranged wife must be permitted to unload their house because the IRS has placed a $1.1 million lien on it. He then blamed their dire financial situation on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum's "reckless spending habits and love for online gambling."

Kroy added that despite the lien on their home, there is "some equity" in the property, but they would have to sell it immediately as a second foreclosure "looms on the horizon." The 38-year-old athlete noted that he wants to use whatever equity is left from the sale to acquire separate residences for him and Kim.

In the new docs, Kroy also took a jab at the former Bravolebrity after she submitted documents demanding a specific judge preside over their case. Calling the move "a direct attempt to delay" the sale of the house, Kroy said, "Time and time again, [Kim] has stated that she will not move and therefore will not cooperate in any attempt to sell the marital residence. Unfortunately, [Kim] is too self-absorbed to realize the impact her actions will continue to have upon the minor children."

Prior to this, Kroy accused Kim of acting "abusively" in front of their four minor children: Kroy "KJ" Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. The former Atlanta Falcons player requested the judge put a guardian ad litem in place to investigate the family.

Kroy and Kim initially pulled the plug on their 11-year marriage by filing for divorce from one another on May 5. They called off the divorce in July, but the former American football outside linebacker submitted the divorce paper again in August.

