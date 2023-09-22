 

Kelly Clarkson Impressed by Her Kids' Communication Skills

Kelly Clarkson Impressed by Her Kids' Communication Skills
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 41-year-old pop star reveals that her kids River, nine, and Remington, seven, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, emotionally "advanced.'

  • Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kelly Clarkson's children are emotionally "advanced." The 41-year-old pop star, who has River, nine, and Remington, seven, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, has revealed that she's been impressed by the communication skills of her children.

During an appearance on the "I'm Listening" podcast, Kelly shared, "I think it's just a really cool thing that my little girl or little boy will walk in the room and be like, 'Look, I'm feeling hurt right now, or this hurts my feelings.' "

"Things they do, I never did as a kid, and they're just so advanced for where I was at their age, and I just think there's nothing more beautiful than someone learning at a very young age how to express themselves and to actually pay attention to how they're feeling," she added.

  Editors' Pick

Kelly previously revealed that her kids continue to "dream" that she'll reunite with her ex-husband. The singer, who was married to Brandon between 2013 and 2021, admitted that her children continue to hope for a reconciliation.

Kelly told the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast, "Your kids will still have a hard time. It doesn't matter if you stay, it doesn't matter if you go, I am still having conversations [with my kids] three years later."

"My kids just came back from my ex and any time there's mention of maybe him being with somebody else," she continued. "They are just really adamant about keeping that dream alive that we might still be together one day."

Despite this, Kelly believes she's actually become a better mom since their split. She said: "I'm a far better mother because when you're honest with yourself, you're able to be honest with others."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Blake Lively Gets Cozy With Ryan Reynolds During Coffee Run in New York City

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty
Related Posts
Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Her Kids River and Remington's Performance at Las Vegas Concert

Kelly Clarkson Surprises Fans With Her Kids River and Remington's Performance at Las Vegas Concert

Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'

Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'

Kelly Clarkson Disses Ex Brandon Blackstock With New Take on 'ABCDEFU'

Kelly Clarkson Disses Ex Brandon Blackstock With New Take on 'ABCDEFU'

Kelly Clarkson Jokingly Asks Fans to 'Throw Diamonds' at Her During Vegas Residency Show Opener

Kelly Clarkson Jokingly Asks Fans to 'Throw Diamonds' at Her During Vegas Residency Show Opener

Latest News
Megan Thee Stallion Bows Out of Global Citizen Festival to Perform With Beyonce
  • Sep 22, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Bows Out of Global Citizen Festival to Perform With Beyonce

Kelly Clarkson Impressed by Her Kids' Communication Skills
  • Sep 22, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Impressed by Her Kids' Communication Skills

Woman Regrets Not Coming Forward Earlier With Russell Brand Allegedly Exposing Himself to Her
  • Sep 22, 2023

Woman Regrets Not Coming Forward Earlier With Russell Brand Allegedly Exposing Himself to Her

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty
  • Sep 22, 2023

Nicki Minaj Appears to Accuse 'Flop' Cardi B of Calling Cops on Kenneth Petty

Blake Lively Gets Cozy With Ryan Reynolds During Coffee Run in New York City
  • Sep 22, 2023

Blake Lively Gets Cozy With Ryan Reynolds During Coffee Run in New York City

NSYNC and Backstreet Boys Rumored to Co-Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show
  • Sep 22, 2023

NSYNC and Backstreet Boys Rumored to Co-Headline 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Most Read
Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen
Celebrity

Law Firm Threatens to Unleash Evidence of Post Malone's Alleged 'Physical Abuse' of Ex-GF Ashlen

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Allegedly Divorce Due to Lack of Privacy in Their House

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Rosie O'Donnell Rushed to ER After Brushing Off Symptoms of 'Massive Heart Attack'

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Rebecca Gayheart Enjoys Romantic Date Night in L.A. With Beau Peter Morton

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Lil' Kim Accused of Lying After Insisting She Never Approved Heavily Edited Magazine Cover

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

Meg Ryan Allegedly Waits to Make Her Move on Her Crush Kevin Costner

DDG Takes Halle Bailey Jewelry Shopping Amid Her Pregnancy Speculation

DDG Takes Halle Bailey Jewelry Shopping Amid Her Pregnancy Speculation

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns

Report: Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Shuts 'Jealous' Friends Out Amid Concerns

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Shannon Beador Attempts to Hide Apparent Face Bruise After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest