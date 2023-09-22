 

Taylor Swift Hangs Out With Travis Kelce 'Twice,' But It's 'Nothing Serious'

While she allegedly thinks the NFL hunk 'is very charming,' the 12-time Grammy winner is reportedly keeping her options open as the two are 'seeing where things go.'

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce did go on several dates, according to a new report. Amid dating speculation involving the pop superstar and the NFL star, it has been claimed that the two have hung out at least "twice."

"She and Travis have hung out twice," a source told The Messenger on Wednesday, September 20, adding that "it's nothing serious" so far. The source added, "She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her."

Despite her interest in the 33-year-old hunk, the Grammy winner is reportedly still keeping her options open as the two are "seeing where things go." The source spilled, "Her friends are always playfully suggesting people to set her up with," adding that she's "in her fun girl era and strictly having fun right now."

While Taylor remains mum on the dating reports, Travis himself recently addressed the romance rumors. "It's hilarious how much traction this has actually got," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said on "The Pat McAfee Show" in a Thursday, September 21 episode. "I think it's, right now, it's like that old game in school called 'Telephone', where everybody is just whispering in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff."

He then revealed, "I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,' " before coyly adding, "So we'll see what happens in the near future."

The athlete then jokingly blamed his brother Jason Kelce for fanning the rumors with his comments. "The guy is absolutely ridiculous," he said of his older brother. "He can't stay out of the frickin' headlines." He went on pleading, "Please, everybody stop asking my brother about my love life."

