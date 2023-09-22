Blake Lively Gets Cozy With Ryan Reynolds During Coffee Run in New York City

Cover Images/John Palmer/Media Punch Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Blake Lively got cozy with Ryan Reynolds during a day out together. While stepping out for a coffee run, the "Gossip Girl" star and the actor of "The Adam Project" did not shy away from putting on a loved-up display.

On Thursday morning, September 21, the 36-year-old actress was spotted out and about with her 46-year-old husband on the streets of New York City. In pictures making their rounds online, the power couple could be seen snuggling up to each other while sitting down and having a conversation on a pavement.

In other photos, Blake and Ryan were caught on camera walking next to one another after they bought several cups of coffee. She was seen carrying two cups on both of her hands, while he had only one in one of his hands. They appeared in good spirits throughout the outing.

For the coffee run, Blake opted to wear a brown ribbed sweater that came with long sleeves and a turtle neck design. She tucked her top in a pair of loose blue high-waisted straight jeans. She also donned a pair of red high boots, brown sunglasses and a matching small quilted shoulder bag that had chain straps. Her long blonde hair was styled into loose waves and parted to the side.

Ryan, in the meantime, went with a darker-colored get-up. He sported a body fit black top that came with a V-neck design and long sleeves which he rolled to reach slightly under his elbows. Completing the look, he donned a pair of long washed black jeans, a pair of white-and-black sneakers, brown shades, a bracelet, wrist watch and a navy graphics hat.

That same day, Blake and Ryan's connection in their 11-year marriage with four children was revealed. Speaking to Us Weekly, a source spilled, "It's been the best. They've got four beautiful kids and have built an amazing life together." The source went on to spill, "They're very romantic together. They're always holding hands, you'd think they were newlyweds."

Blake and Ryan tied the knot back in September 2012. The couple shares 8-year-old James, 6-year-old Inez and 3-year-old Betty together. Earlier this year, the two announced that they had welcomed their fourth child.

