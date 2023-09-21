NSYNC Drives Fans Crazy After Reenacting Hilarious 2001 Group Photo in New Clip

Instagram Celebrity

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone leave fans in a shambles after sharing a video of them recreating an old promo picture in which they make silly faces.

Sep 21, 2023

AceShowbiz - NSYNC continued to bless fans with something special after reuniting at the 2023 MTV VMAs. On Tuesday, the iconic boy band unleashed a video of them recreating a hilarious group photo from 2001.

In the clip, soundtracked by Simple Plan's "I'm Just a Kid", Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone could be seen walking into the camera frame. They later made silly faces similar to the oens in the old promo picture.

Justin and Chris made shushing facial expressions, while JC looked at Lance who was biting his finger. As for Joey, he held his hands up over his face in shock. In the caption of the post, they wrote, "Who had us pose like that?!"

The clip didn't go unnoticed by Simple Plan, who wrote in the comment sections, "The Plan is Simple boys… REUNION TOUR 2024!" A fan, meanwhile, echoed, "Please go on tour while I still have movable joints please!!!" Another jokingly replied, "If you aren't going on tour then this is all cruel."

NSYNC hit the stage together for the first time on Tuesday, September 12. The fivesome took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ to present an award for Best Pop. Nicki Minaj introduced them as they walked out to "Bye Bye Bye", the song behind their first VMA win back in the day.

Among those who were stunned by NSYNC's appearance was Taylor Swift. In a video posted by VMAs' official X (formerly Twitter) account, the 12-time Grammy winner could be seen gasping in excitement and putting her hands over her mouth while standing, while Ice Spice who was seated next to her appeared calmer.

You can share this post!