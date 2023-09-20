Lamar Odom Steps Out for Grocery Shopping in First Sighting After Car Accident

Cover Images/Star shooter/Media Punch Celebrity

Hours after being involved in a car crash, the former NBA star, who played for Los Angeles Lakers from 2004 to 2011, looks in good shape at a grocery store in Calabasas, California.

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom has made a first public appearance following an accident. Hours after being involved in a car crash, the former NBA star, who played for Los Angeles Lakers from 2004 to 2011, stepped out for grocery shopping.

On Monday, September 18, the 43-year-old NBA champion looked in good shape when he was spotted out and about in Calabasas, California. He was caught on camera leaving a grocery store and dragging a shopping cart, which was filled with many bottles of water, along with his friend.

For the day out, Lamar opted to wear a comfortable outfit, including a light green hoodie that came with white tie dye patterns all over it and car graphics on its front side. He also donned a pair of long dark blue straight jeans, white-and-blue sneakers and a silver sport wrist watch. He was carrying a smartphone in one of his hands.

The new sighting of Lamar came only hours after TMZ reported that he was involved in a car accident. Earlier on that day around 3 A.M., the retired basketball player smashed his white Mercedes Benz into a parked car, prompting it to hit another car in front of it, on the street in a neighborhood around his house.

At that time, the former husband of Khloe Kardashian was heading to his friend's place in Northridge. On the reason behind the accident, the athlete admitted that he lost control after he attempted to retrieve his phone which previously fell inside the car. Later on, the airbags in the car deployed and the car was "mangled."

Following the incident, LAPD arrived at the scene and asked Lamar if he was drinking at that time, per the outlet. In response, Lamar declared that he was not. He allegedly told the authorities that he owns a number of rehab facilities and he is sober.

The officers decided not to perform a field sobriety test and did not make a police report of the accident. No one was hurt and owners of the affected cars were offered Lamar's insurance information. Lamar then had his security drive him home while his Mercedes was towed.

In the wake of the accident, Lamar's representative Gina Rodriguez issued a statement wherein she revealed that he was "a little shaken up" due to the incident. Fortunately, Gina further assured that he did not suffer any injuries and did not need medical assistance.

Lamar Odom broke silence after crashing his car into two parked cars in Los Angeles.

Lamar himself has broken his silence on the car crash. Making use of X, formerly known as Twitter, he penned, "Thank you for everyone that has reached out and checked in on me!! Appreciate the love."

