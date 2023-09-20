Report: Kim Kardashian Is 'Dating' Odell Beckham Jr., Brings Him to Meet Family

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum and the Baltimore Ravens player are reportedly dating after it is said that the two have been hanging out together recently.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly have taken their relationship to the next level. If a new report is to be believed, the reality TV star and the Baltimore Ravens player, who allegedly have been hanging out together recently, are dating.

According to In Touch, the NFL star "went to Kim's in Calabasas to meet the whole family." The insider additionally claimed that the wide receiver was among the attendees at Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's son Tatum's first birthday party on July 28.

However, another report suggested the opposite. A source close to "The Kardashians" star spilled to Daily Mail that while the two are spending time together, the "American Horror Story: Delicate" star is not "seriously" dating anyone currently.

"Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common," the source explained. "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses."

Neither Kim nor Odell has commented on the reports.

Kim and Odell first raised people's eyebrows when it was reported earlier this month that they had been enjoying some time together. Gossip blog Deuxmoi further fueled the rumors as it responded to a follower who sent a DM that read, "kim and obj were kiking it up in turks." The blogger simply replied, "Correct."

In another post, someone else wondered, "how real is the kim x obj rumor? Because his bm was on the field yesterday repping him." The blog wrote the user, "They have spent time alone together… what they do during that time i have no idea. Maybe it's friendly."

Kim and Odell's alleged budding romance arrived after the former was romantically linked to Tom Brady. The pair reportedly enjoyed dinner after the reality TV star, who split from Pete Davidson in August 2022, reached out to him for property advice. Tom, however, is now reportedly dating Irina Shayk.

