 

Report: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Divorce Stems From Different 'Family Values'

Report: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Divorce Stems From Different 'Family Values'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Put On' emcee, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of two years because they have different 'family values.'

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jeezy (Young Jeezy) and Jeannie Mai are divorcing because they were allegedly not on the same page in certain things. According to a new report, the rapper and the former co-host of "The Real" called it quits because they have different "family values."

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the former couple had different opinions when it came to "certain family values and expectations." The source added, "They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met."

Jeezy and Jeannie tied the knot at their home in Atlanta on 27 March 2021 after three years of dating. Together, they share a 20-month-old daughter named Monaco.

The "Put On" emcee, however, filed for divorce from his wife on September 14. According to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution, the now-exes are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation."

  Editors' Pick

On the reason behind their split, Jeezy allegedly cited that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation." He is seeking joint custody of their baby girl.

Days prior to the divorce filing, Jeannie publicly gushed over Jeezy on Instagram. In a post about how her now-estranged husband's memoir "Adversity for Sale" had become a hit, she wrote, "Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir 'Adversity for Sale' has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list."

"Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist," she added. "This moment isn't just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling."

Jeannie concluded her message by writing, "I'm endlessly grateful for your voice in this world." She then noted, "Honored to walk beside you my love."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce After His Rape Sentencing

Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef
Related Posts
Jeezy Divorcing Jeannie Mai, Seeking Joint Custody of Baby Daughter

Jeezy Divorcing Jeannie Mai, Seeking Joint Custody of Baby Daughter

Jeezy Drives His Maybach to Fenkell Ave in Visuals for 42 Dugg-Assisted Track 'Put the Minks Down'

Jeezy Drives His Maybach to Fenkell Ave in Visuals for 42 Dugg-Assisted Track 'Put the Minks Down'

Jeezy Credits Snoop Dogg and E-40's Tough Love for Stopping Him From Plotting 'Revenge'

Jeezy Credits Snoop Dogg and E-40's Tough Love for Stopping Him From Plotting 'Revenge'

Jeezy Honors His Late Mother in Heartfelt Tribute

Jeezy Honors His Late Mother in Heartfelt Tribute

Latest News
Report: Kim Kardashian Is 'Dating' Odell Beckham Jr., Brings Him to Meet Family
  • Sep 20, 2023

Report: Kim Kardashian Is 'Dating' Odell Beckham Jr., Brings Him to Meet Family

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Debut Newborn Son Riot Rose in Cute Family Photos
  • Sep 20, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Debut Newborn Son Riot Rose in Cute Family Photos

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya
  • Sep 20, 2023

Disney's 'Wish' Adds Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya

Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef
  • Sep 20, 2023

Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Reveals Late Star's Insecurity Due to His 'Blotchy' Skin
  • Sep 20, 2023

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Reveals Late Star's Insecurity Due to His 'Blotchy' Skin

Report: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Divorce Stems From Different 'Family Values'
  • Sep 20, 2023

Report: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Divorce Stems From Different 'Family Values'

Most Read
Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car
Celebrity

Friendly Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Spotted Getting Cuddly Inside a Car

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Going Through 'Very Tough' Times With Her Family After Tom Brady Divorce

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Blueface's BM Jaidyn Alexis Fumes After He Finally Sees Chrisean Rock's Son

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Having a 'Blast' With Outfit Experiment

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Joe Jonas Allegedly Ignores Sophie Turner's Plea to Hold Off Divorce Filing

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

Prince Harry Denies Taking a Dig at Royal Family While Closing Invictus Games

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

Iggy Azalea Admits to Struggling to Relax on Vacation

Iggy Azalea Admits to Struggling to Relax on Vacation

Russell Brand Bragged About Making Out With Meghan Markle

Russell Brand Bragged About Making Out With Meghan Markle