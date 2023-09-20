Report: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's Divorce Stems From Different 'Family Values'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Put On' emcee, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, reportedly filed for divorce from his wife of two years because they have different 'family values.'

AceShowbiz - Jeezy (Young Jeezy) and Jeannie Mai are divorcing because they were allegedly not on the same page in certain things. According to a new report, the rapper and the former co-host of "The Real" called it quits because they have different "family values."

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the former couple had different opinions when it came to "certain family values and expectations." The source added, "They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met."

Jeezy and Jeannie tied the knot at their home in Atlanta on 27 March 2021 after three years of dating. Together, they share a 20-month-old daughter named Monaco.

The "Put On" emcee, however, filed for divorce from his wife on September 14. According to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal Constitution, the now-exes are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation."

On the reason behind their split, Jeezy allegedly cited that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation." He is seeking joint custody of their baby girl.

Days prior to the divorce filing, Jeannie publicly gushed over Jeezy on Instagram. In a post about how her now-estranged husband's memoir "Adversity for Sale" had become a hit, she wrote, "Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir 'Adversity for Sale' has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list."

"Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist," she added. "This moment isn't just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling."

Jeannie concluded her message by writing, "I'm endlessly grateful for your voice in this world." She then noted, "Honored to walk beside you my love."

