 

Danny Masterson's Wife Bijou Phillips Files for Divorce After His Rape Sentencing

Cover Images/Fernando Lucena
Celebrity

The 43-year-old submitted the divorce papers in a Santa Barbara, California court on Monday, September 18, nearly two weeks after her now-ex received his 30-year prison sentence.

  • Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Danny Masterson's wife Bijou Phillips has decided to end their marriage. The "Almost Famous" actress reportedly filed for divorce from her husband two weeks after he was slapped with a 30-year prison sentence in a rape case.

The 43-year-old submitted the divorce papers in a Santa Barbara, California court on Monday, September 18. She reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Bijou listed to date of their separation as "TBD," which means to be determined. The model who shares 9-year-old daughter Fianna Francis with Danny, wanted spousal support and requested that any financial support for her now-ex be denied.

Bijou also asked for full legal and physical custody of their only child, but she's willing to allow visitation for her now-estranged husband. She additionally noted that their assets will be divided up by the court as separate property.

In a statement to TMZ, Bijou's attorney Peter A. Lauzon said, "Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time." The lawyer added, "Her priority remains with her daughter."

"This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life," he further noted. "Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter."

The divorce filing came as a surprise since a report suggested earlier this month that Bijou allegedly still "completely trusts" Danny despite his prison sentence. A source, who claimed to be close to the actress, told DailyMail.com, "Bijou's only positive outlook on things stems from her trust in Danny and the appeal process."

"She is hanging on to the fact that she completely trusts he never did what he was charged for, she can't accept that to be true. And she is looking to the appeal process for justice to be served," the insider continued. "Danny is adamant he did nothing wrong and Bijou believes him."

On September 7, Danny was hit with a 30-year prison sentence for two counts of forcible rape. The 47-year-old was found guilty following sexual assault reports made by several women. His victims are used to be members of the Church of Scientology.

