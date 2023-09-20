Chrisean Rock Insists She and Blueface Are Not Back Together Despite Squashing Their Beef

Instagram Celebrity

Sep 20, 2023

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock has squashed her beef with Blueface and his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis for the sake of their kids. Despite trying to work on her relationship with the rapper, the "Crazy in Love" star insisted that they are not back together.

"I asked blue let me run my fade he said everybody gotta agree she scared fr so I'ma just pull up so they can meet My son f**k the fade for now," Chrisean wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, September 19. "I don't want yo bd I just wan get the bs out the way. It's milfmusic ion fw the 3way relationship s**t but I can fw the family part."

"Nobody using any body but s**t is what it it is. We family," she added in a follo-up tweet. "I got peace …. My son good … don't need for nothing but me n blue love each other so much we purposely hurt each other because we became toxic asf . I woke up today n I'm not toxic I'm someone's mom n my baby Daddy gotta grow up cuz I hadda gro up . N jaidyn gotta be mature."

Chrisean then suprisingly praised Blueface. "The bitter immature s**t is stoping the real bag n blue a genius fr at the end of the day . N***as can agree n disagree n set boundaries n keep s**t pushin fr," she stated. "Nobody got back together we gotta fix s**t first n heal properly n become best friends again time and God will do da rest."

In the last tweet, Chrisean apologized to her baby daddy. "I appreciate you blue and I'm sorry . But n***as human," she penned.

Blueface himself has his heart softened after he initially refused to acknowledge his child with Chrisean. Over the weekend, he spent time with Chrisean Malone Jr. Photos shared by Chrisean via an Instagram page she made for her son saw the shirtless emcee snuggling up in bed with their days-old baby.

Blueface's other baby mama Jaidyn, however, wasn't happy to see the post. She immediately took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam Blue, calling him a "dead beat," "narcissist and manipulative," and told him he's a "weird b***h" because she's "the only one who ever had [his] back."

