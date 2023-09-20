Russell Brand's Ex Georgina Baillie Doesn't 'See Russell Brand as a Rapist' Amid Sex Scandal

Instagram Celebrity

The granddaughter of actor Andrew Sachs insists she speaks from her own experience when weighing in on the damning allegations levelled against her former boyfriend.



AceShowbiz - Georgina Baillie thinks women "should be believed" but she does not "see Russell Brand as a rapist." The 38-year-old granddaughter of late "Fawlty Towers" actor Andrew Sachs - who landed at the centre of a media storm when Brand prank called him live on air in 2008 to brag about having sex with her - has offered her opinions as the 48-year-old comedian faces several allegations from women accusing him of rape, sexual assault and predatory behaviour at the height of his fame.

"From my own personal experience I do not see Russell as a rapist, however, the evidence is compelling so one has to keep an open mind. I'm not saying they are lies, it was a long time ago and they [the women] should be believed and get some help," she said on TalkTV's "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Monday, September 18.

However, Georgina stopped short of saying she thinks Brand - who has strongly denied the allegations - is guilty. She added, "I wouldn't say that. I'm taking it with a pinch of salt, maybe, for want of a better word."

The artist - who also revealed that Brand paid for her rehab as she recovered from addiction and apologised for speaking about their relationship in public - also backed a police investigation into the allegations. She added, "Part of the recovery programme is that you should make amends for these things and that's what he did to me and hopefully he'll do the same for the others."

Meanwhile, Georgina confirmed she hasn't spoken to Brand since the allegations were revealed over the weekend in a joint investigation between The Time and Channel 4's "Dispatches: In Plain Sight" programme.

She said, "All I have got is my own truth. I don't know what I would say to him really. I feel like he was a different person during those time. He was young and stupid and so was I and things would be done differently now I think. I want him to continue on his path of recovery and when he makes a mistake, make an amends, that is what we do."

