Kate Moss Flaunts Youthful Look After Appearing Unrecognizable in Smoking Photos

After appearing unrecognizable during a family outing, the model looks fresh with her minimal makeup as she attends an event to celebrate the first anniversary of her wellness brand Cosmoss.

Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kate Moss has flaunted her youthful appearance during a day out. A few days after appearing unrecognizable in a number of smoking photos, the model, who won the Special Recognition Award at the 2013 British Fashion Awards, looked fresh in new pictures.

On Monday morning, September 18, the 49-year-old supermodel showed off her glowing beauty with her minimal makeup. She stepped out to celebrate the first anniversary of her wellness brand Cosmoss. The event of her brand, which sells skincare, fragrance, teas and more, was held at Annabel's in London. She invited a number of guests, including Deepak Chopra and model Jordan Barrett.

For the occasion, Kate opted to wear a simple all-white outfit. She donned a sheer long-sleeved white sweater, which came with a V-neck design, and a pair of long matching wide-leg pants. She put on a pair of silver open-toe high heels, earrings, a sparkling necklace and a number of rings to complete her ensemble. Her long blonde hair was styled into a straight hairdo and parted in the middle.

Kate attended the event a few days after she looked unrecognizable during a family outing in London. Earlier in September, photos from the day out made their rounds online. In the snaps, she could be seen taking a cigarette break outside Cecconi's restaurant in the Mayfair neighborhood. She was having lunch together with her brother Nick Moss and their father Peter Edward Moss.

One of the photos saw the iconic British model putting a cigarette in front of her mouth. Another picture captured her smiling from ear-to-ear as she had a conversation with her family members. In the meantime, a third snap portrayed her sharing a hug with one of them in front of the restaurant.

During the family gathering, Kate went with a colorful semi-formal get-up. She wore a pink shirt that came with long sleeves as well as black and white small dot patterns all over it. To complete the look, she added a pair of dark gray straight pants, black open-toe high heels and a black quilted bag.

Before celebrating the first anniversary of Cosmoss, Kate has talked about her intention to build the wellness brand. "Starting Cosmoss was about sharing some of the little tricks I've found to help me to look after myself," she shared in an interview with the Evening Standard published in October 2022. "Everywhere I go someones got a trick that they'll share with me and I've been collecting these. I guess this is about sharing them with others now."

