 

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Mary and Brandan Expecting First Child Together

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Mary and Brandan Expecting First Child Together
TLC
TV

Even though Mary's grandparents who raised her are against the couple having premarital sex, a new episode of '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' reveals that Mary's pregnant.

  • Sep 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - "90 Day Fiance" stars Mary and Brandan are set to be parents. The couple appeared to have ignored Mary's grandparents' warning not to have premarital sex as a new episode of "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" revealed that Mary's pregnant.

Airing on Monday, September 18, the episode saw Mary taking a pregnancy test which later confirmed that she and Brandan are expecting their first child together. In confessional, Mary shared that she had no regrets while her grandparents might not be happy about the pregnancy news.

"I know that I want to wait until marriage before having sex, but I change my mind because when Lolo [my grandfather] is gone, I feel so confident," Mary explained. "And Brandan is here now in person, and I really love him and I feel ready to give my all to him. You know, we're humans."

  Editors' Pick

As for Brandan, he said that it was Mary who wanted a baby and Mary said she had "baby fever." He said, "I've been waiting over two years to be with this woman and be intimate with her, so when she made the choice to kind of like pop the cherry, I was fully on board. And then she's like, you know, 'I just really, really want a baby.' "

"And I thought trying to make a baby will help us become a better couple. Now that she's pregnant, I'm like, 'Oh s**t, this is really happening.' Like, what? Things just got a lot more complicated," he continued. He also told Mary, "I'm excited, but I'm also just really, really nervous and anxious."

Mary, however, was still nervous about her grandfather's reaction to the news. "Lolo always said marriage before having a baby or sex," she noted. "That's a big deal because of our culture here in the Philippines. I get it. I don't know what to do."

The baby news aside, the couple was facing another issue. Brandan told Mary that they're running out of money. Brandan wanted to ask her grandfather for money, but Mary refused to do so because of his age and the fact that he raised her and her brother after they were abandoned by their parents. Of the situation, Brandan said, "I'm starting to have doubts. I just really hope that we can handle everything that's on our plate."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Travis Kelce Reacts to NFL Commentator's Witty Taylor Swift Puns Amid Dating Rumors

'Embarrassed' Shannon Beador to Enter Counseling After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest
Related Posts
'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: David and Sheila Say Goodbye in Heartbreaking Moment

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Gino and Jasmine Split Following Panama Apartment Dispute

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Gino and Jasmine Split Following Panama Apartment Dispute

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Jasmine Makes Shocking Cheating Revelation to Gino

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Jasmine Makes Shocking Cheating Revelation to Gino

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Deavan Clegg 'Devastated' Upon Learning of Son's Leukemia Diagnosis

'90 Day Fiance' Alum Deavan Clegg 'Devastated' Upon Learning of Son's Leukemia Diagnosis

Latest News
Kroy Biermann Says He and 'Self-Absorbed' Kim Zolciak Are 'Financially Destitute'
  • Sep 19, 2023

Kroy Biermann Says He and 'Self-Absorbed' Kim Zolciak Are 'Financially Destitute'

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance
  • Sep 19, 2023

NFL Player Sergio Brown Speaks Out on Mom's Death and His Reported Disappearance

Kate Moss Flaunts Youthful Look After Appearing Unrecognizable in Smoking Photos
  • Sep 19, 2023

Kate Moss Flaunts Youthful Look After Appearing Unrecognizable in Smoking Photos

'Embarrassed' Shannon Beador to Enter Counseling After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest
  • Sep 19, 2023

'Embarrassed' Shannon Beador to Enter Counseling After DUI, Hit-and-Run Arrest

Katy Perry Sells Rights to Her Music Catalog for $225M
  • Sep 19, 2023

Katy Perry Sells Rights to Her Music Catalog for $225M

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Mary and Brandan Expecting First Child Together
  • Sep 19, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Recap: Mary and Brandan Expecting First Child Together

Most Read
Drew Barrymore Blasted by Rosie O'Donnell Over Plan to Resume Her TV Show Amid Strike
TV

Drew Barrymore Blasted by Rosie O'Donnell Over Plan to Resume Her TV Show Amid Strike

T.J. Holmes Hints at New Career After 'GMA3' Exit Over Amy Robach Romance

T.J. Holmes Hints at New Career After 'GMA3' Exit Over Amy Robach Romance

Report: Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Refuse to Join 'DWTS' Alongside Mauricio Umansky

Report: Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Refuse to Join 'DWTS' Alongside Mauricio Umansky

Rosie O'Donnell Applauds Drew Barrymore for Halting Her Talk Show's Return

Rosie O'Donnell Applauds Drew Barrymore for Halting Her Talk Show's Return

Drew Barrymore Halts Her Talk Show's Return Following Backlash Amid Ongoing Strike

Drew Barrymore Halts Her Talk Show's Return Following Backlash Amid Ongoing Strike

'The Talk' Delays Season Premiere Amid WGA Strike

'The Talk' Delays Season Premiere Amid WGA Strike

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike

Jennifer Hudson 'Advocated' for Her Talk Show's Delay Amid WGA Strike

Ariana Madix Looking Forward to 'VPR' Co-Stars' Support for Her 'DWTS' Stint

Ariana Madix Looking Forward to 'VPR' Co-Stars' Support for Her 'DWTS' Stint

Julie Chen Moonves Felt 'Stabbed in the Back' When Forced to Leave 'The Talk' in 2018

Julie Chen Moonves Felt 'Stabbed in the Back' When Forced to Leave 'The Talk' in 2018