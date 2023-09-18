Halle Berry Justifies Her Anger at Drake for Using Her Slime Photo

Instagram Music

When a fan asks why the 'Monster's Ball' actress is 'mad' that the Canadian artist uses her photo, which is 'owned by Getty Images,' for his cover art, she claims that the rapper ignored her response to his permission request.

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry has justified her anger toward Drake for using an image of her getting slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards as the cover art for his new single. Further sharing her side of the story, the actress claimed that the rapper ignored her response to his permission request.

When a fan asked on Halle's initial statement about Drizzy's cover art why she's so "mad" since the photo is "owned by Getty Images," the Oscar winner said the Canadian star initially reached out to her for permission and she turned him down, but he still used the photo anyway.

"While I do understand your side. That photo is owned by Getty Images, So im sure he got their permission. And paid the fee. Why you mad," the fan asked in the comments section of Halle's Instagram post.

The 57-year-old then responded, "Cuz he asked me and I said NO that's why." She went on stressing, "Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do ! That was the f**k you to me. Not cool You get it?" adding a heart emoji to her fan.

The "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" star's clarification comes two days after she publicly expressed her disappointment at Drake for using the image to promote his new song with SZA, "Slime You Out". She initially posted on her Instagram account on Friday, September 15, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy ... Even if you're a woman!"

In the comments section of her cryptic post, a follower asked Halle's opinion on Drake's cover art. "@halleyberry, what are your thoughts of Drake using that picture of you for his single?" the fan wrote.

In response, Halle declared, "didn't get my permission. That's not cool. I thought better of him!" She then added, "Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!"

When another said that Halle "should actually be happy" because Drake made her "relevant" again, the "Monster's Ball" star said "relevancy" was not what she "was in search of." She additionally agreed with a comment that supported her, insisting it's about "principles and integrity."

Drake teased his new song with the photo ahead of the release of "Slime You Out" on Friday. He ended up not using the image though. When the song arrived later that day, he used a viral image of a dog that was drawn by his son Adonis.

