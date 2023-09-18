 

Travis Kelce Tight-Lipped on Taylor Swift Questions in Resurfaced Interview Amid Dating Rumors

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end jokingly ended an NFL+ interview when pressed on his alleged relationship with the pop star after he revealed his failed attempt to shoot his shot with her.

  Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Kelce got coy when asked about his alleged relationship with Taylor Swift in a resurfaced interview. Amid reports that the NFL star is romantically linked to the Grammy winner, NFL Network reporter Andrew Siciliano reposted an August 2 interview in which he asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end about the pop star.

In the clip of the interview that was reposted on Instagram on Friday, September 14, Andrew pressed Travis for a confirmation on the bracelet story. To the said question, the footballer responded firmly, "I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it."

"And you know what, it is what it is. I'm not gonna talk about my personal life," the 33-year-old hunk added, attempting to end the discussion. "I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that and I'm not gonna give you anything," he said while pointing a finger at the camera.

But Andrew wasn't going to stop, asking if Taylor has "reached out" to Travis since he shared his story. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end did not take the bait as he jokingly ended the interview by saying, "And that's gonna wrap it up here with NFL."

Andrew's co-host them chimed in, noting that Travis "didn't say no, though."

While Travis' comments on the Taylor questions were not new, his brother recently addressed the dating rumors. Jason Kelce was quizzed about Travis' alleged romantic relationship with Taylor during a post-game interview on Thursday night, September 14.

"I've seen these rumors… I cannot comment," Jason said with a laugh. "Ever since 'Catching Kelce', everybody's been infatuated with Travis' love life," the Philadelphia Eagles center continued, referring to Travis' E! series which premiered in 2016. "I don't really know what's going on there. So, yeah, I know Trav is having fun, and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

Travis revealed on the Kelce brothers' podcast "New Heights" in July that Taylor refused to meet him when when he attended her "Eras Tour" show at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium. He told his brother Jason, "I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings. So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

The 33-year-old NFL pro continued, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it." Expressing his disappointment, Travis claimed, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Que to earlier this month, The Messenger reported that "Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out." A source told the outlet, "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."

However, another source told ET that the athlete and the Grammy winner are not officially dating without confirming whether the two have been seeing each other or not.

