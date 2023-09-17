 

Halle Berry Disappointed in Drake Who Uses Her Pic for Cover Art of 'Slime You Out' ft. SZA

Halle Berry Disappointed in Drake Who Uses Her Pic for Cover Art of 'Slime You Out' ft. SZA
The 57-year-old actress first threw shade at the Canadian rapper by sharing a post that read, 'Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy... Even if you're a woman.'

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry isn't happy with Drake's potential cover art for "Slime You Out" ft. SZA. The "Catwoman" actress admitted that she's disappointed in the Canadian rapper for using her picture without her permission.

The 57-year-old first threw shade at Drake by sharing a post that read, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy... Even if you're a woman." It prompted a fan to reply, "@halleyberry, what are your thoughts of Drake using that picture of you for his single?"

In response, Halle declared, "didn't get my permission. That's not cool. I thought better of him!" She then added, "Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!"

The potential cover art, which was shared by Drake on Instagram, featured a photo of Halle getting slimed with green ooze at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. While he tagged his collaborator SZA in the snap, he didn't tag the "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" star.

The former couple ended up not using the photo though. They dropped the song on Friday, September 15, and used a viral image of a dog that was made by Drake's son, Adonis.

