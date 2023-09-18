 

Drew Barrymore Blasted by Rosie O'Donnell Over Plan to Resume Her TV Show Amid Strike

Drew Barrymore Blasted by Rosie O'Donnell Over Plan to Resume Her TV Show Amid Strike
The 'Drew Barrymore Show' host is accused by fellow TV personality of 'disrespecting the work of professional writers' for planning to resume her talk show amid ongoing strike.

AceShowbiz - Rosie O'Donnell has blasted Drew Barrymore after she announced plans to resume filming her TV talk show. The 61-year-old star has posted on Instagram to slam Drew, 48, who planned to resume filming "The Drew Barrymore Show" amid the ongoing writers' strike, before she performed a dramatic U-turn after receiving fierce criticism.

"Stop taping the show. Stop asking audiences to cross the picket line. Then ask someone to help you craft three declarative sentences," Rosie said in a statement posted on Instagram.

"They should follow along these lines: I made an error. I apologize to the WGA for disrespecting the work of professional writers. I apologize to all union members who are withstanding real hardship as I live a life of luxury (sic)."

Rosie published the social media post before the Hollywood star announced that she was delaying the return of "The Drew Barrymore Show".

Drew - who has hosted the show since 2020 - wrote on Instagram, "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over."

"I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

The decision has also received support from CBS Media Ventures, which produces "The Drew Barrymore Show". The company told Entertainment Tonight, "We support Drew's decision to pause the show's return and understand how complex and difficult this process has been for her."

