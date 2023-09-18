Teyana Taylor Confirms Iman Shumpert Breakup, Insists 'Infidelity' Wasn't the Reason of Their Split

Instagram Celebrity

When announcing her split from the athlete, the singer notes that they 'are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children.'

AceShowbiz - Teyana Taylor has confirmed separation from her husband Iman Shumpert after seven years of marriage. When sharing the news, the "Gonna Love Me" singer insisted that "infidelity" wasn't the reason behind their split.

Making use of Instagram on Sunday, September 17, the 32-year-old shared a photo of herself and her now-ex. She began her caption, "AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain't one of the reasons for our departure."

Teyana went on to note that she and Iman "are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children." She added, "Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain't ever played with or about THAT."

"We just keep y'all a**es out the group chat lol, which is the reason we've been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise," the musician further elaborated. "The only reason I'm even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it's unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y'all. Okay AunTey taking y'all back out the chat bye!"

Teyana's post arrived days after Iman was hit with cheating rumors. The chatter emerged after a brunette beauty shared a video in which she appeared to be wearing one of the athlete's chains. In another video, fans were convinced they could hear the former professional basketball player's voice in the background.

The Neighborhood Talk then shared a photo of a tall male, who appeared to be the NBA star, in the bathroom with a group of scantily-clad women. The brunette bombshell who shared the first video, however, denied that she was romantically involved with Iman. She said she's signed onto his record label and that their relationship is strictly about business.

The woman claimed the chain belonged to her and was not his, adding that each of his artists got the same ones. "That's MY CHAIN," she declared. "I'm not wearing his chain, we are just friends."

