Marques Houston 'Blessed' to Be Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Miya

The RnB singer, who tied the knot with Miya in August 2020, unleashes several black-and-white maternity photos of his wife after they announce her pregnancy.

Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Marques Houston and his wife Miya are going to welcome a new addition to their family. On the weekend, the R&B singer and his spouse announced that they're expecting their second child together and he feels so "blessed" by the pregnancy.

On Saturday, September 16, the 42-year-old and his wife shared on their respective Instagram accounts a video of Miya flaunting her baby bump at the beach. They captioned the clip by simply writing, "Here we grow again."

Hours later, Marques unleashed several black-and-white maternity photos of his wife. In the accompanying message, he gushed, "This incredible woman is having another child! It's unbelievable and such a blessing to have you, and to be your baby daddy. I love you more than ever!"

Marques and Miya got married in August 2020, when she was 19 and he was 39. Back in June 2020, he addressed the criticism over their nearly 20-year age gap. "I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend," he said at the time. "Never before then, did I even know she existed... Miya is like a daughter to Chris Stokes Chris Stokes because we are all like family."

"Being a Jehovah's Witness, we all showcase true love like family. That's it. Chris' real daughter, Chrissy Morales became friends with Miya in 2018, where we all first met Miya at a Jehovah's Witness convention. It was then that Chrissy and Miya became friends," the crooner, who welcomed his first child with Miya in December 2021, added. "Miya and I didn't start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019."

When appearing on TV One's series "Uncensored" earlier this year, Marques once again responded to backlash over their relationship. "Me and my wife's situation is a little different, how we met through mutual friends and everything like that," he said. "When I met my wife, she was 17. We had no, really, conversation and no, really, connection until she was of age."

"People don't understand it. And, of course, I got a lot of backlash for marrying someone that was 19," the musician claimed. "And, you know, when we did finally start to talk, I was like, 'This woman is like me.' "

