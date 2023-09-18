Aubrey O'Day Says Diddy Sent NDA to Never 'Disparage' His Label for Danity Kane's Publishing Rights

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The singer also reveals that the deal would only earn her roughly $800-900 in royalties compared to the estimated $48 million Danity Kane's two platinum albums under Bad Boy generated.

AceShowbiz - Aubrey O'Day said getting Danity Kane's publishing rights back from Sean "P. Diddy" Combs isn't as easy as it seems. The singer claimed the Bad Boy Records founder urged his former artists to sign an NDA that they "will never disparage" him and his label.

The 39-year-old made the revelation when appearing on the "Only Stans" podcast. "I have to release him for any claims or wrongdoings or actions prior to the date of the release," she said. "I have to sign an NDA that I will never disparage Puff, Bad Boy, Janice Combs, Justin Combs Music, EMI, or Sony ever in public."

Aubrey stated that she received the details of the agreement months ago, the same as other former Bad Boy artists. However, Aubrey said the deal would only earn her roughly $800-900 in royalties compared to the estimated $48 million Danity Kane's two platinum albums under Bad Boy generated. "This is just some measly streaming money in order to stay hushed on Puff," she argued.

"This is the honest to God agreement of what I'm being offered: a few hundred dollars to sign away my rights to ever tell the story of what I went through ever again," the reality star continued. "And me, as somebody that's a girl's girl, I hit everyone in my group and said, 'Absolutely do not take this deal. I can get us a show on Hulu right now.' "

Aubrey went on to divulge that despite her warnings, only two out of the five members refused to sign the agreement. "At the end of the day, we're all just willing to turn a blind eye. Diddy is just literally known as a guy that doesn't pay his artists, and it's funny and then you move on and you like something that he did on TikTok 'cause he's funny," she shared.

"But for people that worked for six years of their life and an entered an industry where somebody made, what, 48 million dollars and we didn't even see a penny of that?" Aubrey lamented. "We were in thongs and five-inch heels for years of our lives on stage, and not not any of it did we see."

