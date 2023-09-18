 

Ozzy Osbourne Bracing for Fourth Major Surgery Amid Health Struggle

Ozzy Osbourne Bracing for Fourth Major Surgery Amid Health Struggle
Cover Images/LISVETT SERRANT
Celebrity

The Black Sabbath lead singer reveals plan for another major operation to fix his back but wife Sharon says the doctors were unsure if the surgery would work.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne battles "a lot of pain" ahead of a fourth major operation. The Black Sabbath frontman, 74, had a near-fatal bike crash in 2003 and a fall in 2019 that have led to him going under the knife three times in recent years, and he says his back discs have now separated from his skeleton.

On their "The Osbournes" podcast, he has now told his wife Sharon Osbourne, 70, and their children Kelly Osbourne, 38, and Jack Osbourne, 37, he is in so much agony ahead of a fourth operation he is heading for an epidural injection to numb his pain.

Ozzy, who also suffers a rare form of Parkinson's disease, said, "My lower back is, I'm going for an epidural soon because what's happening - what they've discovered is the neck has been fixed - below the neck there's two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there's nothing left of 'em."

When Jack asked, "Are they fusing discs?" Ozzy replied, "I don't know what the f*** they're doing."

  Editors' Pick

Sharon added she wasn't sure about the technical term, before Ozzy said about his pain, "All I know is right now, I'm in a lot of pain - I'm in a lot of discomfort."

Jack then asked about his dad's "other surgery" which he said will be "surgery number four," while Kelly asked Ozzy about getting a second medical opinion.

The rocker replied, "I said to the doctor yesterday, you know what I've heard, which I have. People have discs replaced that are worked on and they become the strongest things in the bone. Sharon then said the doctor said they don't know if the surgery it will work or not."

"In my back, the two discs, and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that's why I lean forward as it's like gravity is bringing my head forward."

Ozzy also said he has always walked in a bird-like way that sees his head lead his body. Sharon said it was because Ozzy thought it was "cool" when he was younger.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'
Related Posts
Ozzy Osbourne Too Upset to Talk About Show Cancellation

Ozzy Osbourne Too Upset to Talk About Show Cancellation

Ozzy Osbourne Dismisses Claim That 'The Osbournes' Was Scripted

Ozzy Osbourne Dismisses Claim That 'The Osbournes' Was Scripted

Ozzy Osbourne Desperate to 'Get on With' His Life Amid Multiple Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne Desperate to 'Get on With' His Life Amid Multiple Health Issues

Ozzy Osbourne Replaced by Judas Priest at Power Trip Festival After His Exit Due to Health Woes

Ozzy Osbourne Replaced by Judas Priest at Power Trip Festival After His Exit Due to Health Woes

Latest News
Cher and Ex AE Edwards Enjoy Double Date With J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer
  • Sep 18, 2023

Cher and Ex AE Edwards Enjoy Double Date With J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer

Ozzy Osbourne Bracing for Fourth Major Surgery Amid Health Struggle
  • Sep 18, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne Bracing for Fourth Major Surgery Amid Health Struggle

Young Thug's Father Insists Gunna Didn't Do Anything That 'Can Hurt' His Family in RICO Case
  • Sep 18, 2023

Young Thug's Father Insists Gunna Didn't Do Anything That 'Can Hurt' His Family in RICO Case

Tributes Pour in for 702 Member Irish Grinstead After Her Passing at 43
  • Sep 18, 2023

Tributes Pour in for 702 Member Irish Grinstead After Her Passing at 43

Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'
  • Sep 18, 2023

Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'

Drew Barrymore Halts Her Talk Show's Return Following Backlash Amid Ongoing Strike
  • Sep 18, 2023

Drew Barrymore Halts Her Talk Show's Return Following Backlash Amid Ongoing Strike

Most Read
Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Mike Tyson Has Fans Spend $100 in His Shop to Gain Entry to His Meet and Greet

Mike Tyson Has Fans Spend $100 in His Shop to Gain Entry to His Meet and Greet

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Jeremy Renner Parties With Brunette Beauty Amid Ongoing Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Parties With Brunette Beauty Amid Ongoing Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her