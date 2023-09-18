Ozzy Osbourne Bracing for Fourth Major Surgery Amid Health Struggle

Cover Images/LISVETT SERRANT Celebrity

The Black Sabbath lead singer reveals plan for another major operation to fix his back but wife Sharon says the doctors were unsure if the surgery would work.

AceShowbiz - Ozzy Osbourne battles "a lot of pain" ahead of a fourth major operation. The Black Sabbath frontman, 74, had a near-fatal bike crash in 2003 and a fall in 2019 that have led to him going under the knife three times in recent years, and he says his back discs have now separated from his skeleton.

On their "The Osbournes" podcast, he has now told his wife Sharon Osbourne, 70, and their children Kelly Osbourne, 38, and Jack Osbourne, 37, he is in so much agony ahead of a fourth operation he is heading for an epidural injection to numb his pain.

Ozzy, who also suffers a rare form of Parkinson's disease, said, "My lower back is, I'm going for an epidural soon because what's happening - what they've discovered is the neck has been fixed - below the neck there's two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there's nothing left of 'em."

When Jack asked, "Are they fusing discs?" Ozzy replied, "I don't know what the f*** they're doing."

Sharon added she wasn't sure about the technical term, before Ozzy said about his pain, "All I know is right now, I'm in a lot of pain - I'm in a lot of discomfort."

Jack then asked about his dad's "other surgery" which he said will be "surgery number four," while Kelly asked Ozzy about getting a second medical opinion.

The rocker replied, "I said to the doctor yesterday, you know what I've heard, which I have. People have discs replaced that are worked on and they become the strongest things in the bone. Sharon then said the doctor said they don't know if the surgery it will work or not."

"In my back, the two discs, and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that's why I lean forward as it's like gravity is bringing my head forward."

Ozzy also said he has always walked in a bird-like way that sees his head lead his body. Sharon said it was because Ozzy thought it was "cool" when he was younger.

