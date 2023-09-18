 

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Les Miserables' actor claims things haven't been easy since he announced he has parted ways with Deborra-Lee Furness following nearly 30 years of marriage.

  • Sep 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hugh Jackman has confessed he is going through a "difficult" time. The "Logan" actor broke the news on Friday, September 15 that he and Deborra-Lee Furness - with whom he has Oscar, 23, and 18-year-old Ava - are going their separate ways after 27 years of marriage, and though he doesn't yet feel ready to talk about the split, he admitted things haven't been easy.

"It doesn't feel quite right talking about it on the street but I appreciate your thoughts, man. It's a difficult time ...," Hugh said in footage obtained by TMZ when he was stopped by a paparazzi videographer in New York City on Saturday, September 16.

The reporter then asked the 54-year-old star when he'd be returning to work on "Deadpool 3", which is currently on hold because of the Hollywood strikes. He said "I can't really know until [the strikes end], but hopefully soon I hope."

  Editors' Pick

"The Greatest Showman" actor and his estranged wife announced they had split in a joint statement. They told People magazine, "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

The pair signed off as "Deb and Hugh Jackman" and concluded, "This is the sole statement either of us will make."

They met on the set of TV series "Correlli" in their native Australia in 1995 and Hugh had previously declared it was love at first sight for him. He said on the "Today" show in 2018, "I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'Barbie' Is Worth Seeing Multiple Times, 'Boyhood' Director Says

Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'
Related Posts
Hugh Jackman 'Very Sad' Over His Split From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman 'Very Sad' Over His Split From Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman's Marriage 'Got Broken' During Covid-19 Pandemic

Hugh Jackman's Marriage 'Got Broken' During Covid-19 Pandemic

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness More Like 'Roommates' Prior to Split Announcement

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness More Like 'Roommates' Prior to Split Announcement

Hugh Jackman and Wife Split to Pursue 'Individual Growth' After Decades of Marriage

Hugh Jackman and Wife Split to Pursue 'Individual Growth' After Decades of Marriage

Latest News
Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'
  • Sep 18, 2023

Diane Kruger Refuses to Film 'Carnal' Scenes in Her Birthday Suit for New Movie 'Visions'

Drew Barrymore Halts Her Talk Show's Return Following Backlash Amid Ongoing Strike
  • Sep 18, 2023

Drew Barrymore Halts Her Talk Show's Return Following Backlash Amid Ongoing Strike

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife
  • Sep 18, 2023

Hugh Jackman Has 'Difficult Time' Following Separation From Wife

'Barbie' Is Worth Seeing Multiple Times, 'Boyhood' Director Says
  • Sep 18, 2023

'Barbie' Is Worth Seeing Multiple Times, 'Boyhood' Director Says

Novak Djokovic Felt Like a 'Villain' After Refusing to Get Covid-19 Vaccine
  • Sep 17, 2023

Novak Djokovic Felt Like a 'Villain' After Refusing to Get Covid-19 Vaccine

'Wonka' Director Is Game for Sequel
  • Sep 17, 2023

'Wonka' Director Is Game for Sequel

Most Read
Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look
Celebrity

Kylie Jenner Sparks Downgrade Surgery Speculations With Thinner Look

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Fun Dress at Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony With John Legend

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Dons Furry Ensemble at London Fashion Week Show

Mike Tyson Has Fans Spend $100 in His Shop to Gain Entry to His Meet and Greet

Mike Tyson Has Fans Spend $100 in His Shop to Gain Entry to His Meet and Greet

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Kroy Biermann Says Kim Zolciak Split Is 'Far From Amicable' Since She's Allegedly Been 'Abusive'

Jeremy Renner Parties With Brunette Beauty Amid Ongoing Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner Parties With Brunette Beauty Amid Ongoing Recovery From Snowplow Accident

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Joan Collins Recalls 'Painful' Abortion and Breaking Pregnancy News to Then-Fiance Warren Beatty

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her

Britney Spears Urged to Date Pete Davidson Amid His Alleged Infatuation With Her