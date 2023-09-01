 

John Mellencamp's New Mystery Girlfriend Revealed During Los Angeles Outing

Cover Images/Freddie Baez
Celebrity

A few days after the 'Hurts So Good' singer got candid about his 7-month relationship, his new flame is unveiled to be a 57-year-old multimillionaire socialite.

  • Sep 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Mellencamp's new mystery girlfriend has been unveiled despite his intention to keep her identity under tight wraps. A few days after the "Hurts So Good" singer got candid about his current relationship, his flame was revealed to be multimillionaire Kristin Kehrberg.

Earlier in August, the 71-year-old rocker was spotted out and about with his 57-year-old girlfriend in Los Angeles. In PDA-filled pictures making their rounds online, the two could not keep their hands off each other.

One of the photos captured John giving Kristin a hug as she wrapped one of her arms on his shoulder and placed her hand on his back. She was resting her head on his shoulder while they were standing close in front of each other. Another snap, in the meantime, portrayed him helping her fix her hair while they were having a conversation. He was also seen holding a cigarette in one of his hands.

For the day out, the "Jack & Diane" singer opted to wear a cozy ensemble. He sported a short-sleeved white tee that he tucked in his long black jogger pants. He also wrapped a black hoodie around his waist. He put on a pair of black sunglasses, black sneakers, several layers of necklaces, bracelets, a wristwatch and ring.

All the while, the socialite looked in sync with him in her black-and-white get-up. She looked stunning in a sleeveless white crop tee and a pair of black ankle-length pants. She completed the casual outfit with a pair of black shades, black-and-white sneakers, simple earrings, a silver necklace, wrist watch and rings. She styled her shoulder-length blonde hair in curls.

John Mellencamp Photo

John Mellencamp was spotted with his new girlfriend Kristin Kehrberg during outing in Los Angeles.

The revelation of John's girlfriend came a few days after he publicly shared that he has been in a romantic relationship with a woman for seven months. However, in the August 27 episode of "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast, John kept her identity private.

"You don't know her. She's a beautiful 57-year-old woman who just walked into my apartment in New York unexpectedly," John described his girlfriend. About how he first met her, he recalled, "She was with a couple of friends. She walked in. She didn't know I was going to be there. I didn't know she was there. We met each other."

