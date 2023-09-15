GloRilla Hilariously Reacts to Viral Video Featuring Her Speaking in Memphis Accent

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Out Loud Thinking' raptress is documented in a clip reading from a teleprompter in her accent when she introduced Metro Boomin as a performer at the MTV Video Music Awards.

AceShowbiz - GloRilla has shared her hilarious reaction to a video featuring her speaking in a Memphis accent. After the footage went viral, the "Out Loud Thinking" raptress gave her two cents on the clip on her social media account.

On Wednesday, September 13, the 24-year-old hip-hop star went public with her response to a video documenting her reading from a teleprompter when she introduced Metro Boomin as a performer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday via X, formerly known as Twitter.

The "Get That Money" spitter penned in a tweet, "Dey said dem R's was kicking my a**," adding a slew of crying face emojis. She was replying to a fan's tweet that read, "Let's talk about how Glo was reading the teleprompter in her own dialect."

In the video, GloRilla could be heard saying, "What's up New Jersey, how y'all feeling tonight? Now I can't walk in heels so y'all gotta bare with me now. This next performance comes from one of the biggest hip-hop producers in music today."

"A diamond certified superstar who's not only nominated for four VMAs, but has also had multiple number one albums and 42 Billboard Hot 100 hits, featuring Future, Swae Lee, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, and NAV," she continued. "Give it up for Metro!"

After watching the footage, social media users noticed that she pronounced "music" and "Future" slightly differently due to her Memphis accent. She elongated the first syllable in the word music to become "myoo" and added an "r" sound in the middle. As a result, the users heard her uttering "myursic."

The video of GloRilla speaking in her Memphis accent at the star-studded event was later reposted by a blog via Instagram. It did not take long for the post to be flooded with amusing online responses. In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user penned, "Memphis people and their battle with pronouncing Rs will never not crack me up," adding a smiling face with tears of joy emoji.

Another suggested, "It's actually the Us that be taking them out every time." Meanwhile, a third recalled, "I was there, everybody in the audience looked around like, 'Who's furtur.' " In the meantime, a fourth gushed over the raptress by writing, "Everybody was stuttering, she presented clearly, confidently, with an accent," adding clapping hands emoji.

