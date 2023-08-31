 

John Mellencamp Gushes Over 'Beautiful' New Girlfriend Following Meg Ryan Split

John Mellencamp Gushes Over 'Beautiful' New Girlfriend Following Meg Ryan Split
Cover Images/Larry Marano
Celebrity

A few years after calling it quits with the 'When Harry Met Sally' star, the 'Hurts So Good' singer reveals that he has been in a relationship with 'a beautiful 57-year-old woman' for seven months.

  • Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Mellencamp could not help but gush over his new girlfriend. A few years after calling it quits with his former partner Meg Ryan , the "Hurts So Good" singer opened up about his new relationship with a "beautiful" woman whose identity he keeps under tight wraps.

The 71-year-old rocker made the revelation about his current romance while making an appearance on "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast. During the sit-down, host Bill first asked him, "Who's your girlfriend?" He replied, "You don't know her. She's a beautiful 57-year-old woman who just walked into my apartment in New York unexpectedly."

About how he and the mystery woman brushed shoulders for the first time, John recalled, "She was with a couple of friends." He explained, "She walked in. She didn't know I was going to be there. I didn't know she was there. We met each other."

In the interview, Bill expressed his thoughts on John being in a relationship. "I can't believe that you have a girlfriend," the 67-year-old comedian stated. In return, John admitted, "It's so hard to believe. I know." John further revealed, "She has a really high threshold for tolerance."

Bill also asked the "Jack & Diane" singer about the time the rocker first met his new girlfriend. He told the host that his first meeting with her in his apartment was "seven months ago." He later exclaimed, "And she has not left my side in seven months."

  Editors' Pick

In response, Bill stated, "Well of course, you're in the golden period. You know, people are always talking about relationships they're good at a certain time and I'm always like, 'Spoiler alert, the beginning.' You know it's not a mystery."

John did not take long to reply, "It's been great, she's never even got angry at me." Teasing Bill, he continued, "You've been around me, what, 20 minutes?" The comedian later said, "I'm not angry. I'm loving every minute of it. I'm thrilled you're here, totally thrilled. I'm so appreciative, really."

John's revelation about his gorgeous new girlfriend came a few years after he called it quits with his former partner and actress Meg. The two decided to go separate ways in 2019 after being in an on-and-off relationship for years. They started their romance back in 2014.

Previously, John admitted that he was being a "s**tty" beau to Meg. In an interview with Esquire that was published in June, he stated, "She doesn't love me so much." Still, he gushed, "She's a great girl. I'm just a s**tty boyfriend."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
Related Posts
John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Treat Fans to First Duet 'Wasted Days'

John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Treat Fans to First Duet 'Wasted Days'

John Mellencamp Reportedly Calls It Quits With Natasha Barrett After Several Months of Dating

John Mellencamp Reportedly Calls It Quits With Natasha Barrett After Several Months of Dating

John Mellencamp Allegedly Romancing Realtor Natasha Barrett After Nurse Jamie Split

John Mellencamp Allegedly Romancing Realtor Natasha Barrett After Nurse Jamie Split

John Mellencamp Romancing Beauty Guru Nurse Jamie Months After Split From Meg Ryan

John Mellencamp Romancing Beauty Guru Nurse Jamie Months After Split From Meg Ryan

Latest News
Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer
  • Aug 31, 2023

Adam Driver Races to Win in First 'Ferrari' Teaser Trailer

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4
  • Aug 31, 2023

Report: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Baby No. 4

John Mellencamp Gushes Over 'Beautiful' New Girlfriend Following Meg Ryan Split
  • Aug 31, 2023

John Mellencamp Gushes Over 'Beautiful' New Girlfriend Following Meg Ryan Split

Martha Stewart Unfazed by Backlash for Using Iceberg to Chill Cocktails
  • Aug 31, 2023

Martha Stewart Unfazed by Backlash for Using Iceberg to Chill Cocktails

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery
  • Aug 31, 2023

Selena Gomez Shares First Picture of Her Broken Hand After Revealing Surgery

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage
  • Aug 31, 2023

Ellie Goulding Assures Her Face Is 'Intact' After Being Hit by Firework on Stage

Most Read
Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori
Celebrity

Kanye West Flashes Onlookers During Venice Boat Ride With Wife Bianca Censori

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Pictured Leaving His Mansion Amid Alleged Romance

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Yung Miami Urges Fans to Stop Shooting Their Shot With Her Daddy

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Donald Trump's Family 'Know' He Won't Be Jailed Despite Seriousness of His Charges

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Courtney Stodden Marks 29th Birthday With 'Fierce Independence' After Calling Off Engagement

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson 'in Denial' After Their Kid Walked in on Them During Intercourse

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression

Pete Davidson Admits to Taking Horse Tranquilizer Amid His Struggle With Depression

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Jenelle Evans' Teen Son Found at Gas Station After Reported Missing for 2nd Time in a Month

Britney Spears' Divorce From Sam Asghari Could Drain Her Wealth Despite Prenup

Britney Spears' Divorce From Sam Asghari Could Drain Her Wealth Despite Prenup