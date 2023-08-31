John Mellencamp Gushes Over 'Beautiful' New Girlfriend Following Meg Ryan Split

Cover Images/Larry Marano Celebrity

A few years after calling it quits with the 'When Harry Met Sally' star, the 'Hurts So Good' singer reveals that he has been in a relationship with 'a beautiful 57-year-old woman' for seven months.

Aug 31, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Mellencamp could not help but gush over his new girlfriend. A few years after calling it quits with his former partner Meg Ryan , the "Hurts So Good" singer opened up about his new relationship with a "beautiful" woman whose identity he keeps under tight wraps.

The 71-year-old rocker made the revelation about his current romance while making an appearance on "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast. During the sit-down, host Bill first asked him, "Who's your girlfriend?" He replied, "You don't know her. She's a beautiful 57-year-old woman who just walked into my apartment in New York unexpectedly."

About how he and the mystery woman brushed shoulders for the first time, John recalled, "She was with a couple of friends." He explained, "She walked in. She didn't know I was going to be there. I didn't know she was there. We met each other."

In the interview, Bill expressed his thoughts on John being in a relationship. "I can't believe that you have a girlfriend," the 67-year-old comedian stated. In return, John admitted, "It's so hard to believe. I know." John further revealed, "She has a really high threshold for tolerance."

Bill also asked the "Jack & Diane" singer about the time the rocker first met his new girlfriend. He told the host that his first meeting with her in his apartment was "seven months ago." He later exclaimed, "And she has not left my side in seven months."

In response, Bill stated, "Well of course, you're in the golden period. You know, people are always talking about relationships they're good at a certain time and I'm always like, 'Spoiler alert, the beginning.' You know it's not a mystery."

John did not take long to reply, "It's been great, she's never even got angry at me." Teasing Bill, he continued, "You've been around me, what, 20 minutes?" The comedian later said, "I'm not angry. I'm loving every minute of it. I'm thrilled you're here, totally thrilled. I'm so appreciative, really."

John's revelation about his gorgeous new girlfriend came a few years after he called it quits with his former partner and actress Meg. The two decided to go separate ways in 2019 after being in an on-and-off relationship for years. They started their romance back in 2014.

Previously, John admitted that he was being a "s**tty" beau to Meg. In an interview with Esquire that was published in June, he stated, "She doesn't love me so much." Still, he gushed, "She's a great girl. I'm just a s**tty boyfriend."

You can share this post!