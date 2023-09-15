Kodak Black Packs on PDAs With Mystery Woman in New York City After VMAs Date

Facebook Celebrity

The Florida native gets cozy with his alleged new girlfriend during a NYC night out after they were spotted attending the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards together.

Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - It looks like Kodak Black has a new special someone in his life. In a video surfacing online, the "ZEZE" rapper was seen packing on PDAs with a mystery woman during a night out in New York City.

In the said clip, which was shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, the Florida native was seen hugging his new flame while holding a drink. The 26-year-old and his new rumored girlfriend were also spotted cuddling up at the 2023 MTV VMAs while enjoying the performances.

The alleged new romance came around one month after Kodak sparked concerns among fans. In August, the 26-year-old filmed himself on livestream during which he appeared to be sitting in a parked car. He was seen holding what looked like a cup or a can and lifting it to his face before his eyes slowly shut and his head fell down.

After a few seconds, Kodak appeared to be startled and awakened by a voice in the background and that's when the clip ended. Subsequently, his followers expressed their worry as they suspected that he was high on drug. "Kodak leanin," one person speculated. Another wrote during the livestream, "Pray for kodack [sic]," while a third person added, "U good."

After the video was reposted on The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram page, many others encouraged Kodak to seek help for his issue. "Yeah that H ain't no joke. Can somebody in his camp check him into rehab please," one person reacted to the clip.

You can share this post!