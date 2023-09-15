 

Jessica Chastain Slams 'Click Bait' Media for Saying She Shops at Target to Get Into Character

Jessica Chastain Slams 'Click Bait' Media for Saying She Shops at Target to Get Into Character
Cover Images/Captive Camera
Movie

The 46-year-old Oscar winner takes to social media to call out a 'shady' headline that reads, 'Jessica Chastain shopped at Target to get into character as a normal person ‘who leads a simple life’ for her new movie.'

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jessica Chastain is not here for false stories about her. Upon seeing a headline saying that she shops at Target to get into character for her new movie, "Memory", the Oscar winner took to social media to slam the "click bait" media.

The 46-year-old set the record straight via X (formerly Twitter). She responded to a Los Angeles Times article titled, "Jessica Chastain shopped at Target to get into character as a normal person 'who leads a simple life' for her new movie."

In her own message, Jessica argued, "Such a shady & click bait headline." She then explained, "The interesting part wasn't that I shopped at Target (I do it all the time- best holiday decorations & school supplies) it was that I got to get into character by shopping for my own costumes. That's the not normal part."

  Editors' Pick

Shotly after Jessica made the post, the publication changed the headline. It now reads, "Jessica Chastain went shopping for her own costumes at Target for her new movie, 'Memory'."

The actress opened up about buying her own costume for "Memories" in an interview with IndieWire. "I was in Nashville at the time, and I went to Target," she told the outlet. "We were moving quickly. I think I spent like $130 and I brought it back, and we did a fitting."

"[Director Michel Franco] told me that our cinematographer Yves [Cape] goes, 'She still looks too chic!' " Jessica, who plays a recovering alcoholic with childhood trauma named Sylvia in the movie, went on recalling. "There was a lot of 'let's try and just scrub Jessica of any kind of movie star feeling that we can,' which also I appreciated."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kodak Black Packs on PDAs With Mystery Woman in New York City After VMAs Date

Joe Manganiello Seen Hanging Out With Much-Younger Actress Amid Sofia Vergara Divorce
Related Posts
Jessica Chastain Recalls Throwing Up in Her Mouth Before Kissing Broadway Co-Star

Jessica Chastain Recalls Throwing Up in Her Mouth Before Kissing Broadway Co-Star

Jessica Chastain Felt It Would Be 'Irresponsible' for Her Not to Wear Face Mask at Oscars

Jessica Chastain Felt It Would Be 'Irresponsible' for Her Not to Wear Face Mask at Oscars

Jessica Chastain Explains Why She 'Got Quite a Lot of Flak' for Wearing Mask at Award Shows

Jessica Chastain Explains Why She 'Got Quite a Lot of Flak' for Wearing Mask at Award Shows

Jessica Chastain Wanted to Channel Karl Lagerfeld Without Feeling 'Silly' at 2023 Met Gala

Jessica Chastain Wanted to Channel Karl Lagerfeld Without Feeling 'Silly' at 2023 Met Gala

Latest News
Irina Shayk Still Hopes to Marry Bradley Cooper While Dating Tom Brady
  • Sep 15, 2023

Irina Shayk Still Hopes to Marry Bradley Cooper While Dating Tom Brady

Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington Reunite on Runway
  • Sep 15, 2023

Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington Reunite on Runway

Jessica Chastain Slams 'Click Bait' Media for Saying She Shops at Target to Get Into Character
  • Sep 15, 2023

Jessica Chastain Slams 'Click Bait' Media for Saying She Shops at Target to Get Into Character

SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber
  • Sep 15, 2023

SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber

Kodak Black Packs on PDAs With Mystery Woman in New York City After VMAs Date
  • Sep 15, 2023

Kodak Black Packs on PDAs With Mystery Woman in New York City After VMAs Date

Miranda Kerr Dishes on Her Cravings Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy
  • Sep 15, 2023

Miranda Kerr Dishes on Her Cravings Amid Her Fourth Pregnancy

Most Read
'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair 'Not Interested' in Reprising Her Role in Sequel
Movie

'The Exorcist' Original Star Linda Blair 'Not Interested' in Reprising Her Role in Sequel

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Director Changed Leonardo DiCaprio's Role Over Fear It's Too White

'Killers of the Flower Moon' Director Changed Leonardo DiCaprio's Role Over Fear It's Too White

Leonardo DiCaprio Flirts With Lily Gladstone in New 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio Flirts With Lily Gladstone in New 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Trailer

Director Warned Against Casting Jessica Chastain for Fears of 'Diva' Behavior

Director Warned Against Casting Jessica Chastain for Fears of 'Diva' Behavior

'Batgirl' Directors Dish on the Worst Part of the Movie Axing

'Batgirl' Directors Dish on the Worst Part of the Movie Axing

Amanda Seyfried Suggests Salary Dispute Might Hinder 'Mamma Mia! 3'

Amanda Seyfried Suggests Salary Dispute Might Hinder 'Mamma Mia! 3'

First 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Full Trailer Reveals Arthur Curry's 'Stressful' Job

First 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Full Trailer Reveals Arthur Curry's 'Stressful' Job

Donald Glover's Planned 'Lando' TV Series Developed as Movie

Donald Glover's Planned 'Lando' TV Series Developed as Movie

Jessica Chastain Slams 'Click Bait' Media for Saying She Shops at Target to Get Into Character

Jessica Chastain Slams 'Click Bait' Media for Saying She Shops at Target to Get Into Character