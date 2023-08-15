 

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live
Facebook
Celebrity

Fans show concern for the 'Tunnel Vision' hitmaker as he appears to be briefly falling asleep while filming himself, just a little over a week after he was seen being taken to an emergency room at a Florida hospital.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black continues to cause worry among his fans following his latest bizarre livestream. The rapper has been urged to go to rehab to deal with his supposed drug issue after he fell asleep during Instagram Live.

The 26-year-old recently filmed himself on livestream during which he appeared to be sitting in a parked car. He was seen holding what looks like a cup or a can and lifting it to his face before his eyes slowly shut and his head fell down. After a few seconds, he appeared to be startled and awakened by voice in the background and that's when the clip ended.

In the comments, his followers showed concern as they suspected that he was high on drug. "Kodak leanin," one person speculated. Another wrote during the livestream, "Pray for kodack [sic]," while a third person added, "U good."

After the video was reposted on The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram page, many others encouraged Kodak to seek help for his issue. "Yeah that H ain't no joke. Can somebody in his camp check him into rehab please," one person reacted to the clip.

  Editors' Pick

Echoing the sentiment, someone wrote, "He's [sic] needs to just go to rehab, he looks so much better when he's sober." Another weighed in, "Y'all know yak and a lot of other artists do these drugs. He just ended up being too high on live. pray for em but spam his comments with 'REHAB YAK WE [a heart emoji] U'."

Another blasted those around Kodak who don't genuinely care about his condition. "Nobody around him give a fck about him being an addict. God forbid he OD's then all of a sudden every celebrity will be writing a paragraph about loving him. Yall suck and he needs rehab & therapist," the said person noted.

"Only black folks think prayer is enough for everything, this brother needs rehab," another one remarked. Someone else claimed, "He is not ok...smh ain't no way he got people who really genuinely love him around."

Just a little over a week before, Kodak also got his fans worried after he was seen being wheeled into what appears to be an emergency room of Broward Health Hospital in Florida. In the clip, which was shared by a TikTok user on August 3, the "Super Gremlin" spitter could be seen on a stretcher covering his eyes with one arm. He also lifted up one of his legs while being pushed through the entrance past nearly a dozen people.

Neither Kodak nor his team ever addressed the video, but a few days later, he resurfaced online in a video that saw him on a vacation to Italy. He looked happy and healthy while learning to make pizza during the getaway.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tom Hanks Worried About Austin Butler's 'Mental Health' After Starring in 'Elvis'

Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Related Posts
Kodak Black Leaves Fans Concerned After Video Shows Him Being Wheeled Into ER on Stretcher

Kodak Black Leaves Fans Concerned After Video Shows Him Being Wheeled Into ER on Stretcher

Wack 100 Shows Receipt of Kodak Black's $1M Paycheck for 6ix9ine Collaboration

Wack 100 Shows Receipt of Kodak Black's $1M Paycheck for 6ix9ine Collaboration

Kodak Black Blasts 'Clown' Boosie Badazz After His Comments on 6ix9ine Collaboration

Kodak Black Blasts 'Clown' Boosie Badazz After His Comments on 6ix9ine Collaboration

Kodak Black Mad at Fan Telling Him to 'Go Back to Jail and Sober Up' After Arrest

Kodak Black Mad at Fan Telling Him to 'Go Back to Jail and Sober Up' After Arrest

Latest News
You Me At Six Sorry to Cancel U.S. Tour Dates Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  • Aug 15, 2023

You Me At Six Sorry to Cancel U.S. Tour Dates Due To 'Personal Reasons'

Drake Has Two New Joint Tracks With DJ Khaled
  • Aug 15, 2023

Drake Has Two New Joint Tracks With DJ Khaled

Savannah Chrisley 'So Happy' to Star on New Family Reality Show While Parents Remain in Prison
  • Aug 15, 2023

Savannah Chrisley 'So Happy' to Star on New Family Reality Show While Parents Remain in Prison

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live
  • Aug 15, 2023

Kodak Black Urged to Go to Rehab After Falling Asleep During IG Live

Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Dates for Las Vegas Residency
  • Aug 15, 2023

Kylie Minogue Adds 10 New Dates for Las Vegas Residency

Maui Officials Clarify Reports Oprah Winfrey and TV Crew Were Denied Entry in Evacuation Center
  • Aug 15, 2023

Maui Officials Clarify Reports Oprah Winfrey and TV Crew Were Denied Entry in Evacuation Center

Most Read
Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video
Celebrity

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Billy Porter Calls Anna Wintour B-Word as He Blasts Harry Styles' Vogue Cover Again

Billy Porter Calls Anna Wintour B-Word as He Blasts Harry Styles' Vogue Cover Again

Oprah Vows to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui After She's Barred From Shelter for Bringing Camera

Oprah Vows to Make 'Major Donation' to Maui After She's Barred From Shelter for Bringing Camera

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Pic of Himself Taking Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK's Concert

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Pic of Himself Taking Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK's Concert