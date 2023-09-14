Captain Lee Defends 'Devastated' Carl Radke After Allegedly Blindsiding Lindsay Hubbard

Instagram Celebrity

After his pal reportedly called it quits with Lindsay on camera, the former 'Below Deck' star also sets the record straight on rumors about the reason behind the 'Summer House' stars' breakup.

AceShowbiz - Captain Lee Rosbach has defended Carl Radke following his shocking split from his fiancee. After his pal allegedly "blindsided" Lindsay Hubbard with his decision to call off their engagement on camera, the former "Below Deck" star has revealed that Carl is "devastated."

The 73-year-old reality TV star, who was chosen by Carl to officiate his now-canceled wedding with Lindsay, broke his silence on the two's breakup. Speaking to his co-host Sam DeCavalcanti on "Salty with Captain Lee" podcast in the Wednesday, September 13 episode, he said, "Carl and I have had a conversation about this, and I'm not at liberty to discuss any of that conversation, but he is as devastated as anybody I've ever seen."

"It was gonna be a very high-profile wedding," the retired yacht captain went on to explain about the "Summer House" stars' now-canceled nuptials. "It was gonna be broadcast on Bravo. Is there a graceful way out of something like that? You're under a microscope, everything that you do."

During the podcast episode, Captain Lee set the record straight on rumors suggesting various reasons behind Carl and Lindsay's split. He shut down speculations that Carl cheated on her by simply letting out a "pffft." He also denied that she was pregnant.

"We're buddies. And Lindsay and I are close friends," Lee stated, assuring that he has knowledge of the two. However, he noted that he could not "shed any light" on the reason behind the split.

Elsewhere in the chat, Captain Lee shared, "I received an email from Carl and Lindsay today saying you have until like the 13th [to] cancel your rooms [with a] full refund. Is it an ideal situation? Hell no. But to sit there and say that Carl and Lindsay stuck everybody with the tab for going to their wedding is not true." He continued, "They need some time and space to work out what they need to work out between them," wishing "them both the very best."

Captain Lee's statement came after Carl and Lindsay shocked many with news of their sudden split. At the end of August, it was reported that he "blindsided" her by making a one-sided decision to call it quits on camera during the taping of season 8 of the "Summer House".

