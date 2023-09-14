 

Heidi Klum Afraid She Might End Up With No Halloween Costume Due to Complications

Heidi Klum Afraid She Might End Up With No Halloween Costume Due to Complications
  Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum is afraid that she might end up with no Halloween costume. Weighing in on her preparation for the holiday, the "America's Got Talent" judge revealed that she had complications with her outfit which she previously deemed "really extra."

On Tuesday, September 12, the 50-year-old gave updates on her costume when she made an appearance on the red carpet of her TV program. Speaking to Fox News Digital, she said, "My Halloween costume is complicated. I was almost going to say … I might not be able to come, but I think we're going to work it out now." Still, she teased, "I think the best thing is always to not give too many hints because then the surprise is bigger."

Heidi, who holds Halloween bash every year, explained more about the struggles that she has been facing ahead of the spooky season in a separate interview. "I have had a really hard time. Things were going wrong, things were not working out," she told PEOPLE. "I was like, maybe I just don't come at all and you pretend I'm there because I was already like, oh my God, this is not working out. I have no plan B, so I can't come. I have to call in sick that day."

"Oh man, no, it's been like that. It's been going good, then it's going terrible. And then I'm like, okay, I see a glimpse of hope this might work. Then it's not working again. So it's been a rough patch," the former Victoria's Secret model recalled. Fortunately, everything seemed to have worked out just well. She added, "Now I'm positive again. It's going to work."

Elsewhere in the interview, Heidi unveiled that her husband Tom Kaulitz is set to wear a costume despite her previous claim saying otherwise. "Yes, he's going to dress up now. It is a little bit mandatory in my family," she pointed out. About her husband's support for her wearing a jaw-dropping costume, she gushed, "My husband is very good, I have to say. Just being there with me, for me, with all of the shenanigans, because I take it up a notch on Halloween."

Heidi shared the complications of her Halloween costume after she announced that she is going to wear something "really extra." Speaking to DailyMail.com earlier in September, she said, "I have had sleepless nights over it. You know me. It's going to be extra. It's going to be really extra." She also shared, "I have to admit, I love it. And then my gut, I feel like it's going to be good."

