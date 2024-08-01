 
'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Defends Bar Name Amid Claims Related to Ex Lindsay Hubbard
Cover Images/John Nacion
Celebrity

The 'Summer House' star's non-alcoholic bar concept has sparked speculation after the name 'Soft Bar' raised eyebrows among fans of the reality television series.

  • Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Carl Radke's recent announcement of his new non-alcoholic bar, Soft Bar + Cafe, has raised questions among "Summer House" viewers. The name choice has been met with amusement and criticism alike, particularly given Radke's controversial request for his ex-fiancee, Lindsay Hubbard, to act "softer" towards him during their relationship.

However, Radke has explained that the name is unrelated to any relationship drama. He told Page Six that the name was inspired by his travels in Europe, where he encountered bars that referred to non-alcoholic drinks as "soft cocktails" or "softs."

"While "soft drinks" is a term used in the U.S., it has a different connotation, typically representing soda," Radke explained. "I wanted to define a new, and much needed, category and space, having 'soft drinks' or 'softs' be seen as functional and high-quality non-alcoholic beverages for adults."

  Editors' Pick

Radke added that the bar's name was chosen in collaboration with his co-founder after they discussed elevating the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Despite the name's unintentional connection to his ex, Radke emphasized that the concept is a personal passion unrelated to their relationship.

"Summer House" fans have reacted to the bar's name with a mix of amusement and skepticism. Some have accused Radke of trolling Hubbard, while others have speculated that the name is a sincere reflection of his desire to promote healthier alternatives.

In any case, Radke's Soft Bar + Cafe is set to open in Brooklyn, New York, and will offer mobile pop-up events throughout August and fall. It remains to be seen whether the bar's name will continue to be a source of discussion or simply fade into the background as Radke's new venture takes shape.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Lindsay Hubbard's Ex-Fiance Carl Radke 'Genuinely Happy' for Her Pregnancy Months After Split

Lindsay Hubbard's Ex-Fiance Carl Radke 'Genuinely Happy' for Her Pregnancy Months After Split

Carl Radke Seemingly Moves On After Ex Lindsay Hubbard's Pregnancy Announcement

Carl Radke Seemingly Moves On After Ex Lindsay Hubbard's Pregnancy Announcement

Exes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard to Return for 'Summer House' Season 9

Exes Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard to Return for 'Summer House' Season 9

Carl Radke 'Not Proud' of His Behavior Towards Ex-Fiancee Lindsay Hubbard Prior to Shocking Split

Carl Radke 'Not Proud' of His Behavior Towards Ex-Fiancee Lindsay Hubbard Prior to Shocking Split

Latest News
Juice WRLD's Estate Sued Over Unpaid Royalties for 'Girl of My Dreams'
  • Aug 01, 2024

Juice WRLD's Estate Sued Over Unpaid Royalties for 'Girl of My Dreams'

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Continues Support for Trump After Mocking Biden Supporters
  • Aug 01, 2024

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame Continues Support for Trump After Mocking Biden Supporters

'Doctor Who' and 'Star Trek' Showrunners Push for Crossover Episode
  • Aug 01, 2024

'Doctor Who' and 'Star Trek' Showrunners Push for Crossover Episode

Tupac's Family Considers Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Diddy
  • Aug 01, 2024

Tupac's Family Considers Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Diddy

Casey Affleck Celebrates Upcoming Birthday and Reflects on Shared Past With Brother Ben
  • Aug 01, 2024

Casey Affleck Celebrates Upcoming Birthday and Reflects on Shared Past With Brother Ben

Sharon Stone Spotted With Apparent Black Eye During 'Tough' Trip
  • Aug 01, 2024

Sharon Stone Spotted With Apparent Black Eye During 'Tough' Trip