'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Defends Bar Name Amid Claims Related to Ex Lindsay Hubbard

The 'Summer House' star's non-alcoholic bar concept has sparked speculation after the name 'Soft Bar' raised eyebrows among fans of the reality television series.

Aug 1, 2024

AceShowbiz - Carl Radke's recent announcement of his new non-alcoholic bar, Soft Bar + Cafe, has raised questions among "Summer House" viewers. The name choice has been met with amusement and criticism alike, particularly given Radke's controversial request for his ex-fiancee, Lindsay Hubbard, to act "softer" towards him during their relationship.

However, Radke has explained that the name is unrelated to any relationship drama. He told Page Six that the name was inspired by his travels in Europe, where he encountered bars that referred to non-alcoholic drinks as "soft cocktails" or "softs."

"While "soft drinks" is a term used in the U.S., it has a different connotation, typically representing soda," Radke explained. "I wanted to define a new, and much needed, category and space, having 'soft drinks' or 'softs' be seen as functional and high-quality non-alcoholic beverages for adults."

Radke added that the bar's name was chosen in collaboration with his co-founder after they discussed elevating the non-alcoholic beverage industry. Despite the name's unintentional connection to his ex, Radke emphasized that the concept is a personal passion unrelated to their relationship.

"Summer House" fans have reacted to the bar's name with a mix of amusement and skepticism. Some have accused Radke of trolling Hubbard, while others have speculated that the name is a sincere reflection of his desire to promote healthier alternatives.

In any case, Radke's Soft Bar + Cafe is set to open in Brooklyn, New York, and will offer mobile pop-up events throughout August and fall. It remains to be seen whether the bar's name will continue to be a source of discussion or simply fade into the background as Radke's new venture takes shape.