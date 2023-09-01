Lindsay Hubbard 'Blindsided' by Carl Radke Split on Camera

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Hubbard appeared to be "blindsided" by Carl Radke's shocking decision. The "Summer House" star was also left "devastated" after her fiance and co-star suddenly called it quits with her on camera.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Thursday, August 31, a source spilled that the 37-year-old reality TV star was "blindsided" by Carl's move because "he did call off the wedding on camera." The source went on to say about the breakup, "It's all so raw. The dust has not settled with it yet."

Noting that it was "so mean" for Carl to do it in front of public eyes, the source explained, "A normal person who loves someone wouldn't break up with someone they love on camera. No matter how many problems you may have, you don't do something like that on camera for the world to see their reaction."

Although the insider stressed that Lindsay was "devastated" by his one-sided decision, the insider believed that the two "might get back together tomorrow." The insider added, "The cast had already wrapped filming and now they are picking it back up."

Offering more details of their breakup, a number of sources told Entertainment Tonight, "The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of 'Summer House'."

Earlier that day, Lindsay and Carl made headlines after news broke that the two called off their engagement while they were filming the season 8 of their Bravo show. Lindsay reportedly was not aware that Carl would make the heartbreaking decision at that time.

A few hours later, Carl appeared somber when he was spotted for the first time following the split. He was caught on camera getting out of his and Lindsay's apartment in New York City. In a number of photos obtained by Page Six, he could be seen carrying a brown leather backpack and roller suitcase.

About Carl's first sighting, a witness told Page Six that the Bravolebrity was making his way out of the apartment and heading to a car that had been waiting for him. At that time, he was not alone. He was accompanied by an unidentified man who was holding a camera. The two seemed to be filming Carl's exit for his Bravo reality series.

Lindsay and Carl met each other while they were filming "Summer House" back in 2017. In August 2022, he got down on his knee to propose to her when they were in the Hamptons. Their engagement was documented in season 7 of the show. Since then, Lindsay herself has been hunting for wedding dresses, had a bridal shower and planned a bachelorette party which was originally set to be held this September in the Bahamas.

