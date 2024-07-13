 
Lindsay Hubbard's Ex-Fiance Carl Radke 'Genuinely Happy' for Her Pregnancy Months After Split
Celebrity

According to Kyle Cooke, Carl previously predicted that his ex-fiancee and 'Summer House' co-star would have a new beau before getting 'pregnant by the time of the summer.'

  • Jul 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Carl Radke's reaction to his former fiancee Lindsay Hubbard's pregnancy months following their split has been revealed. According to Kyle Cooke, Carl is "genuinely happy" upon learning that his "Summer House" co-star is pregnant.

In a new interview published on Friday, July 12, Kyle talked about Carl's reaction to Lindsay expecting her first child with her new boyfriend. Speaking to Page Six at his Endless Summer Kickoff Event at Magic Hour in New York City one day prior, he said that he has "so much respect" for how Carl reacted to the baby news.

Kyle spilled, "[Carl's] immediate reaction was like, 'I'm genuinely happy for her. That's what she's wanted.' " He went on to share, "[Carl] actually told me last fall, 'I bet she's pregnant by the time of the summer.' He's like, 'I bet she has a boyfriend by the reunion, and she's pregnant by the summer.' And I'm like, 'Come on buddy.' And I don't know what kinda crystal ball he had."

During the chat, Kyle also unveiled that Carl and Lindsay, who canceled their wedding in 2023, successfully broke "the ice" earlier this summer. He explained, "Just to see them chatting it up is gonna be good for everybody, because ultimately, there was a really long friendship under there."

"And I hope that at the very least, they can be amicable," Kyle, who also stars on "Summer House", continued. "And maybe by the end of the summer - they're not gonna be besties - but I'd like to think they can both kinda admit to one another like, 'Yeah, this is for the best.' "

The revelation came more than one week after Lindsay announced that she is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend, who was revealed to be Dr. Turner Kufe. Making use of Instagram on July 4, she wrote, "Trigger Warning: This post contains more fireworks than the 4th of July! WE'RE PREGNANT!!!!!"

Lindsay went on to write, "I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier." Concluding her announcement, she penned, "My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!"

