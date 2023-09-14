 

Julia Haart Reveals She 'Nursed' Her Brother Upon Her Mother's Request

The former 'My Unorthodox Life' star explains that it happened in the past after she gave birth to her eldest daughter, who is now 30 years old, following her brother's arrival.

AceShowbiz - Julia Haart has revealed that she "nursed" her brother following her daughter's arrival. Making an appearance on "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast, the former "My Unorthodox Life" star shocked podcast host Amanda Hirsch by unveiling a mind-blowing fact about her family.

Speaking to Amanda in the Tuesday, September 12 episode of the podcast, the 52-year-old fashion designer first asked, "You want to hear a real mindf**k?" She went on to spill, "I nursed my brother." She explained, "My mother was like, 'Oh you're already nursing your daughter, take this one too.' And so I ended up nursing my brother and my daughter. Now that's a mindf**k."

Julia also elaborated to the host that it happened after the arrival of her eldest daughter and her brother. Offering more details about her family, she said, "So my sister after me is 10 years younger than I am and my youngest brother is younger than my eldest daughter." She stated that her eldest daughter is now 30 years old, while her youngest brother is at the age of 29 years old.

The former CEO of Elite Model Management then shared that it was not uncommon for people with money to have their baby breastfed by other women in the past. "Go back a couple hundred years, everyone had a wet nurse. You didn't nurse your own baby if you had money," she pointed out. "That's the community I lived in. I lived in the 1800s. I always tell people I'm a time traveler. If you want to understand the world I lived in, go back to the 1800s. That's it, I lived in the 18th century."

Julia used to be a part of the Haredi community, a group within Orthodox Judaism which has opposite practices and values to that of the modern community, in New York. She decided to leave the group when she was 42 years old back in 2013.

About questioning her beliefs, the author and entrepreneur recalled, "I'd been questioning it my entire life silently inside. But they had convinced me that I was somehow inherently flawed for not being okay with the system. Like, all the other women are fine to be silent, all the other women are okay to sit and eat in the kitchen, all the other women are okay to do this."

"My daughter Miriam, the one who just graduated Stanford, she's 23 years old right now. She's a genius. When she started questioning things, no one could convince me that she was somehow flawed," she continued. "They had convinced me that something was wrong with me for questioning. but when she started questioning it, that's when I realized it's not me, it's the system and the system is not okay."

