NSYNC Won't Go on Tour or Make New Music Despite Iconic Reunion at 2023 MTV VMAs

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone reportedly will not reunite for a tour or a new album despite sending the Internet into a frenzy with their VMAs performance.

Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - NSYNC might have driven fans wild with their iconic reunion at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Despite the positive reaction, a report suggested that the boy band won't reunite to make new music and go on tour.

Revealing the news was TMZ. Sources informed the outlet that the group has "no plans to tour, do a residency, album, or any other pop-up reunions."

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone hit the stage together for the first time on Tuesday, September 12. The fivesome took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ to present an award for Best Pop. Nicki Minaj introduced them as they walked out to "Bye Bye Bye", the song behind their first VMA win back in the day.

Among those who were stunned by NSYNC's appearance was Taylor Swift. In a video posted by VMAs' official X (formerly Twitter) account, the 12-time Grammy winner could be seen gasping in excitement and putting her hands over her mouth while standing, while Ice Spice who was seated next to her appeared calmer.

"Over 20 years ago we were here when we won Best Pop Video for 'Bye Bye Bye'," JC began to say. "It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us." Chris then chimed in, "That award validated our hard work."

Taylor ended up winning for her hit song "Anti-Hero". When delivering her acceptance speech, she took the time to gush over NSYNC. "I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," she said while accepting the trophy. "I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What's going to happen now? They're going to do something and I need to know what it is."

"You're pop personified to receive this from your golden pop hands is really it's too much," Taylor continued. The 33-year-old even got a friendship bracelet from Lance as she hugged every band member on stage.

NSYNC's MTV VMAs appearance marked their first reunion since their disbandment in 2013. Back in 2019, the group, minus Justin, reunited to join Ariana Grande onstage at Coachella. It was recently reported that they might reunite for "Trolls Band Together" which is starring the "Mirror" hitmaker, but it has not been confirmed.

