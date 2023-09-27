Lance Bass Details NSYNC Reunion: 'Tears of Joy'

Instagram Music

The pop group are back with their first song in 20 years for forthcoming DreamWorks Animation film 'Trolls Band Together' and they reunited on stage at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lance Bass says there were lots of "tears of joy" when NSYNC reunited in the studio. The pop group are back with their first song in 20 years, "Better Place" - which appeared in a trailer for forthcoming DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls Band Together" - and they reunited on stage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, earlier this month.

Lance has insisted he had "no idea" the band's fans would "go this nuts" for their comeback. He told "Entertainment Tonight", "It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true. I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts. It was pretty emotional, the first time we all got in the studio together. Back in March, we decided to, you know, get back together and have some fun and it was like no [time] had passed. But there was there was a lot of tears. It was just tears of joy. And it was just a beautiful moment. Like, time does so much and for us to finally be together, it just feels right."

NSYNC - also made up of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone - appeared together at the VMAs on September 12th, 10 years after their final public performance at the awards show, when they took to the stage to present the Best Pop award to Taylor Swift. Speaking about the reaction to NSYNC's reunion that night, Lance joked, "I blame Taylor Swift. I think she sicced the Swifties on us and I think the Swifties and the NSYNCers just kind of created this tsunami. And I think it's been so fun!"

Fans have been calling for NSYNC to go on tour following their reunion, but Lance insisted the group "don't have solid plans" just yet. He added, "I've been telling the fans, like, we don't have solid plans right now. Because, you know, we're waiting for the strike to end we've got things to do," Bass said. "But [the fans are] definitely shaping our future."

You can share this post!