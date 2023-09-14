Taylor Swift Vibing to 'Cool for the Summer' at VMAs After Demi Lovato Dumped Scooter Braun

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Red' artist and the 'Heart Attack' hitmaker were previously hit with feud rumors after the latter gave a blatant reply when a fan asked her about the two's mutual friend, Selena Gomez, back in 2010.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has proven that there's no "bad blood" between her and Demi Lovato. The "Red" singer was seen singing and dancing while Demi was performing "Cool for the Summer" at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.

The cute moment was documented in a clip shared by Taylor's fanbase on X (formerly Twitter). Alongside the footage, the account wrote, "Taylor Swift VIBING to Demi Lovato's performance of 'Cool For The Summer' was never on my bingo card but this is absolutely everything #VMAs."

Taylor has yet to react to the video. However, Demi caught wind of the post and she gave a sweet response by sending out three emojis of a smiling face surrounded by hearts.

Feud rumors between Taylor and Demi emerged in 2010. When a fan asked the "Camp Rock" actress about the two's mutual friend, Selena Gomez, she replied, "Ask Taylor". Demi and Selena co-worked together on "Barney and Friends" as kids and in 2009's "Princess Protection Program".

In May 2016, Demi appeared to throw shade at Taylor for making a $250,000 donation to Kesha (previously Ke$ha) amid her legal battle with Dr. Luke. "Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something, and then I'll be impressed," the "Heart Attack" hitmaker tweeted.

When addressing her comment, Demi told Refinery 29, "Listen, there's nothing positive that comes from pitting women against each other." She added, "There are women that I don't get along with, and that's fine. My thing is, don't brand yourself a feminist if you don't do the work."

Demi also defended her then-manager Scooter Braun amid his own beef with Taylor over her master recordings. "I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them. He's a good man," Demi declared in 2019. "Personally, I'm grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop 'dragging' people or bullying them. There's enough hate in this world as it is."

Now, Demi no longer works with Scooter. According to a source, Demi and other artists like Idina Menzel and Ariana Grande parted ways with the talent manager because they were left feeling "underappreciated."

