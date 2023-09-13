MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift Goes Nuts Over NSYNC's Surprise Reunion

Instagram Music

Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone return to the MTV Video Music Awards to present the award for Best Pop, which goes to one of their biggest fans, Taylor.

Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift almost lost her mind during NSYNC's surprise appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The country-turned-pop superstar was caught fangirling over Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone's first reunion onstage in a decade.

On Tuesday, September 12, the fivesome took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ to present an award for Best Pop. Nicki Minaj introduced them as they walked out to "Bye Bye Bye", the song behind their first VMA win back in the day.

Taylor went full fangirl as NSYNC took the stage. In a video posted by VMAs' official X (formerly Twitter) account, the 12-time Grammy winner could be seen gasping in excitement and putting her hands over her mouth while standing, while Ice Spice who was seated next to her appeared calmer.

"Over 20 years ago we were here when we won Best Pop Video for 'Bye Bye Bye'," JC began to say. "It was our first VMA and it meant the world to us." Chris continued, "That award validated our hard work."

Taylor ended up winning for her hit song "Anti-Hero". When delivering her acceptance speech, she took the time to gush over NSYNC. "I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," she said while accepting the trophy. "I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What's going to happen now? They're going to do something and I need to know what it is."

"You're pop personified to receive this from your golden pop hands is really it's too much," she continued. The 33-year-old even got a friendship bracelet from Lance as she hugged every band member on stage.

Earlier on Tuesday, rumors of NSYNC's reunion at the MTV VMAs were already floating on the Internet as Justin, Joey and Lance were all photographed in and around NYC over the past 48 hours. JT was spotted attending the U.S. Open, Joey was pictured roaming the streets and posing with fans, while Lance was seen grabbing drinks in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, JC was riding in a private jet as seen in a recent social media post by his manager, although it was unclear where he was flying to. As for Chris, he posted a 9/11 tribute featuring an NYFD firetruck.

Following their MTV VMAs reunion, Justin posted a cheeky video on his Instagram page showing the fivesome giggling while on an elevator. "So five guys walk into an elevator…," he captioned it.

Their MTV VMAs appearance marked their first reunion since their disbandment in 2013. Back in 2019, the group, minus the "SexyBack" crooner, reunited to join Ariana Grande onstage at Coachella. It was recently reported that they might reunite for "Trolls Band Together" which is starring Justin, but it has not been confirmed.

You can share this post!