 

Joe Budden Doubles Down on 'Bongos' Criticism After Cardi B Suggests He Personally Hates Her

  • Sep 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Budden isn't a fan of Cardi B's new song "Bongos" and he has no problem in making it clear. In fact, the podcast host doubled down on his criticism after the Grammy winner suggested that he personally hates her.

"Don't play with me like that because y'all know I f**k with Cardi," the 43-year-old media personality said in the latest episode of his eponymous podcast. "But I stand on what I said about the song. And I said it pretty respectfully."

"I ain't here to shatter nobody's dreams," he added. "For me, it's if I didn't hear nothing from none of y'all the nine million times I bigged you up, I definitely don't want to hear from you the one time I didn't."

When commenting on Cardi's new collab with Megan Thee Stallion, Joe said, "I hate the song." He then noted, "It's not better than any of the songs like it. 'WAP', 'Up' it's not better than Cardi B feature."

Cardi B responded to Joe's negative comment about her new track during an Instagram Live on Wednesday, September 13. "I just feel like he has an issue with me," she said. "And it was beyond the critique of 'Bongos' - it's just you inviting b***hes who said the rudest, nastiest s**t … when Mal and Rory say f**k s**t about you, you get so defensive and you want to clear it up."

"You came at Taxstone because Taxstone said something about you," the wife of Offset continued. "You expect people to understand you and you expect people to take your side."

Cardi dropped "Bongos" on September 8. She released the racy track alongside its official music video. In the clip, the New York femcee and the Houston hottie can be seen twerking on the beach and pool as they wear extravagant outfits. The pair are also joined by a group of booty-shaking dancers in the visuals.

