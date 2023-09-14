 

Ciara Appears to Shade Future When Asked About Co-Parenting With the Rapper

The 'How We Roll' songstress laughs hysterically when asked about her co-parenting relationship with her ex-boyfriend, with whom she shares her eldest child Future Zahir.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ciara has seemingly thrown shade at her ex Future in an interview. The singer/dancer couldn't help but burst into laughter when discussing her co-parenting situation with her former fiance, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Future Zahir.

The pregnant singer sat down for an interview with The Shade Room's Thembi when the rapper's name was brought into discussion. When asked how co-parenting is going between herself and Future, the mother of three laughed for 30 seconds straight without answering the question.

"Thembi, you're awesome," Ciara replied as she continued to giggle. Thembi then decided to move on with the interview as saying, "OK, I feel like that says it all."

It's no secret that Ciara and Future had a tumultuous relationship. The former pair got engaged in 2012 and welcomed their son in 2014, but broke up in the same year amid rumors of his infidelity.

Ciara has since moved on with Russell Wilson, whom she married in 2016. She and the NFL star have since welcomed two children together, daughter Sienna, 6, and a son Win, 3. The couple is currently expecting their third child together.

They shared the exciting news in August via Instagram. Posting a silhouette video which features her growing baby bump, the "Like a Boy" songstress wrote in the caption, "You look at me like that again, we make another kid... You my heart I'm your rib [heart emojis]." Ciara is seen in the video posing in front of a pool, as she turns sideways to show off her baby bump.

The 37-year-old later jokingly blamed her husband's mesmerizing eyes for her fourth pregnancy. Turning on her livestream a few days after the pregnancy announcement, she told her fans, "Yes y'all. My hubby ain't playing no games, honey. I had to say, 'Don't look at me.' "

The "Goodies" hitmaker continued, "I can't look in his eyes because it's just, stuff like this happens." She was pointing down to her baby bump with both of her hands, before adding, "So, I'm like, 'Don't look at me.' "

