 

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

A few days after announcing that she is pregnant again with her fourth child, the 'Level Up' songstress showers the NFL player with praises during a livestream on social media.

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ciara has blamed Russell Wilson's mesmerizing eyes for her fourth pregnancy. A few days after announcing that she is pregnant again, the "Level Up" songstress could not help but gush over the NFL player.

On Thursday, August 10, the 37-year-old songstress did not shy away from showing her admiration for her husband through an Instagram Live. In a clip from her livestream that circulated online, she could be heard saying, "Yes y'all. My hubby ain't playing no games, honey. I had to say, 'Don't look at me.' "

On the reason why, the "Goodies" hitmaker explained, "I can't look in his eyes because it's just, stuff like this happens." She was pointing down to her baby bump with both of her hands. "So, I'm like, 'Don't look at me,' " she continued.

Ciara went on to sing one of the verses on her new song collaboration with Chris Brown titled "How We Roll". "You look at me like that again we make another kid," she sang. "Three, two, one, it's goin' down like confetti," she continued.

In that same footage, Ciara recalled suffering severe nausea during the filming of the "How We Roll" official music video. "I'd be in between my takes like, 'ugh.' Im smiling but I feel so sick," she admitted. Despite her struggles, the project appeared to have come out as she expected. "But that was so cool, I'm so proud of how the video came out," she added.

Previously, a source revealed that the "Body Party" singer has been busy working for the music video of her new single despite her pregnancy. "Ciara has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy. She shot the 'How We Roll' video while pregnant. She was dancing on set all day long for a full day's shoot," the source told PEOPLE earlier in August.

"She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy," the source continued. "She always calls her life organized chaos - but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch. She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."

Ciara announced that she and her husband Russell are expecting their third child together on Tuesday, August 8. She uploaded via Instagram a black-and-white and silhouette video of herself, wherein she flaunted her growing baby bump. Along with the clip, she wrote in the caption, "You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I'm your rib (sic)."

Ciara and Russell already have two children together, 3-year-old Win and 6-year-old Sienna. The singer is also a mother to 9-year-old Future, whom she has with her former partner and rap star Future.

