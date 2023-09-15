Emily Ratajkowski Reveals What It Takes for Her to Date Someone

Cover Images/Darla Khazei Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Emily Ratajkowski is a simple woman. The catwalk beauty took to her TikTok account to joke about her requirements for anyone who might be interested in enjoying some quality time together.

"Newly single me deciding to date anyone who wanted to take me to dinner," text over the selfie video reads. In the Wednesday, September 13 post saw the "Blurred Lines" babe in her car, wearing a gray top and a pair of glasses.

In the caption, the "Gone Girl" star wrote, “Grateful this period of the healing process has passed."

Back in July, a source told PEOPLE that Emily is doing great following her divorce from her husband, producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, after four years of marriage in 2022. "It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom," the insider said of the Inamorata founder, who shares 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo with Sebastian.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in their November 2022 Home issue, Emrata admitted that the breakup made her feel "all of the emotions." She elaborated, "I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity."

She went on to say, "Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I'm feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I'll be okay."

Following the split, Emily has been romantically linked to "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson, comedian Eric Andre and singer Harry Styles. She also revealed that she would love to explore her love life by dating a woman in the future.

She told HommeGirls magazine, "I would love to [date a woman] ... [I'm] waiting for the right one to come along ... I've always been someone who's more attracted to vibe than specifics of physicality so sometimes it'll just randomly hit me and I'll be like, 'Whoa, I'm attracted to this person!' "

