Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

A clip shows the 'I Knew You Were Trouble' singer looking mortified when she realized the massive diamond on her ring went missing during the September 12 event.

Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift thankfully may not have to pay a dime for a ring that she broke at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. The delicate vintage ring has been recovered following an inadvertent mishap that was caught in a viral video.

The country-turned-pop superstar clearly had a lot of fun at the Tuesday, September 12 ceremony. While she was seen dancing and cheering on fellow musicians most of the time that night, at one point she looked concerned while holding up one of her rings to a guard as seen in the video.

It appears that the diamond in the center of the "Cruel Summer" songstress' ring fell off as she enjoyed the star-studded event. In the footage, she was visibly upset while explaining something to staff members at the venue, the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

This prompted VMA staffers, several guests as well as Taylor herself to begin searching around on the floor to find the missing gem, with one person using a flashlight in the search effort. The Grammy winner even bent down to scour the area, but she was seen without the ring for the rest of the night.

As it turns out, Taylor wore a vintage Van Cleef and Arpels onyx and diamond ring that was lent to her by Joseph Saidian & Sons jewelers. The delicate ring is worth a staggering $12,000.

On Wednesday, Joseph Saidian & Sons gave an update on the ring situation. "We just got the ring back a few minutes ago. I can exclusively tell ET that this ring will easily and quickly be fixed!" the jewelers shared.

They don't seem to be upset at all despite the incident as they added, "We are proud to have a ring for sale that will now always be associated with a legendary artist and a historic night." The jewelers went on gushing, "This is a legendary ring from the night Taylor Swift broke records and broke rings!"

The $12k vintage ring was part of Taylor's look at the MTV VMAs. For the event, the 33-year-old wore an asymmetrical, black Versace halter dress complete with gold button detailing and heavy black eyeliner. She finished off her look with strappy black heels, more bold rings, chunky gold necklaces and her hair done in a shaggy updo.

