 

Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Allegedly Calls Off Engagement to Alex Manos

Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Allegedly Calls Off Engagement to Alex Manos
Instagram
Celebrity

According to a new report, the 34-year-old 'Buying Beverly Hills' star and her fiance are calling off their wedding after 'the dynamic of their relationship had changed.'

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie has reportedly ended her engagement to fiance Alex Manos. The pair called off their wedding after "the dynamic of their relationship had changed," according to the Messenger.

A source told the news outlet on Wednesday, September 13 that Farrah and Alex have been taking some time apart and there are currently no wedding plans in motion. The insider added that they broke up at the moment, though Alex allegedly would love to work things out again with the "Buying Beverly Hills" star.

"She waited a long time for the engagement," the insider further elaborated. "And the dynamic of their relationship had changed."

Farrah first sparked the split rumors when she was spotted ditching her engagement ring during a recent family vacay to Italy in August. Fans questioned the absence of the ring while commenting on the 34-year-old real estate agent's Instagram post featuring some snaps from the getaway.

  Editors' Pick

"Are you still engaged?" one fan commented. Another noted, "Three years of an engagement and never got married she hides her engagement ring very well you never see that boyfriend anymore."

The couple was featured on Farrah's Instagram page for the last time on Christmas Eve 2022. Meanwhile, the last time she appeared on his was on Halloween, which is also her birthday.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world who I love so much and I hope this day is as special as you are [love emoji]," Alex captioned the picture. "I'm excited to start a family with you @farrahbritt." Farrah, on the other hand, skipped a public birthday shoutout for Alex on his July 24 birthday.

The two announced their engagement in November 2021 after three years of dating. She once opened up about her wedding plan in an interview with E! News, saying back in April, "I'm one of those girls... I'm not a bridezilla, and I am just taking my time." She went on to reveal, "I know the clock's ticking, but I'm taking my time."

Farrah and Alex's alleged split came following reports that Farrah's mom Kyle and dad Mauricio Umansky are going separate ways. The couple shut down the rumors, though they admitted in a joint statement that they've had a "rough year."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Olivia Rodrigo 'Excited' to Reveal 'Guts' World Tour Dates
Related Posts
Kyle Richards Having 'Very Hard' Time Following Public Split From Husband

Kyle Richards Having 'Very Hard' Time Following Public Split From Husband

Kyle Richards Removes Picture Following Backlash Over 'Ridiculous' Photoshop Fail

Kyle Richards Removes Picture Following Backlash Over 'Ridiculous' Photoshop Fail

Kyle Richards Appears to Call a Truce With Jeff Lewis Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke

Kyle Richards Appears to Call a Truce With Jeff Lewis Following His 'Lesbian on Ozempic' Joke

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Her Racy Scenes in Morgan Wade's Music Video

Kyle Richards' Husband Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Her Racy Scenes in Morgan Wade's Music Video

Latest News
Taylor Swift Reportedly to Reunite With Ex Matty Healy on New Album
  • Sep 14, 2023

Taylor Swift Reportedly to Reunite With Ex Matty Healy on New Album

Vin Diesel Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Pal Paul Walker: 'Brother to Eternity'
  • Sep 14, 2023

Vin Diesel Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Pal Paul Walker: 'Brother to Eternity'

Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Allegedly Calls Off Engagement to Alex Manos
  • Sep 14, 2023

Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Allegedly Calls Off Engagement to Alex Manos

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs
  • Sep 14, 2023

Taylor Swift's Broken $12K Vintage Ring Recovered After Frantic Search at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson
  • Sep 14, 2023

Taryn Manning Steps Out in Bizarre Outfit After Supporting Danny Masterson

Nicki Minaj Hailed a 'Queen' After Getting Candid About Her MTV VMAs Wardrobe Malfunction
  • Sep 14, 2023

Nicki Minaj Hailed a 'Queen' After Getting Candid About Her MTV VMAs Wardrobe Malfunction

Most Read
Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents
Celebrity

Trinny Woodall Thrown Out of Rehab for Watching X-Rated Video With Other Residents

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Britney Spears' Rumored Ex-Con Boyfriend Confirms He Still Sees the 'Phenomenal' Singer

Steve Harvey Responds to Co-Host's Apology for Her Negative Comments on His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Co-Host's Apology for Her Negative Comments on His Wife Marjorie

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Coi Leray Removes Picture of Her and Ice Spice After Fans Claim Ice Ignores Her

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Pete Davidson Dishes on His Daily Ketamine Use, Reveals He's High at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Laments Having 'Narcissistic' Parent in New Post

T.I.'s Daughter Deyjah Harris Laments Having 'Narcissistic' Parent in New Post

Pink Calls Out 'Hateful' Follower for Comparing Her to Transgender Comedian Eddie Izzard

Pink Calls Out 'Hateful' Follower for Comparing Her to Transgender Comedian Eddie Izzard

Report: Kim Kardashian Hanging Out With NFL Player Odell Beckham Jr.

Report: Kim Kardashian Hanging Out With NFL Player Odell Beckham Jr.

Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak's 'Husband and Wife' Claim

Kroy Biermann 'Moving Forward' With Divorce Despite Kim Zolciak's 'Husband and Wife' Claim