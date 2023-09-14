Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie Allegedly Calls Off Engagement to Alex Manos

Instagram Celebrity

According to a new report, the 34-year-old 'Buying Beverly Hills' star and her fiance are calling off their wedding after 'the dynamic of their relationship had changed.'

AceShowbiz - Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie has reportedly ended her engagement to fiance Alex Manos. The pair called off their wedding after "the dynamic of their relationship had changed," according to the Messenger.

A source told the news outlet on Wednesday, September 13 that Farrah and Alex have been taking some time apart and there are currently no wedding plans in motion. The insider added that they broke up at the moment, though Alex allegedly would love to work things out again with the "Buying Beverly Hills" star.

"She waited a long time for the engagement," the insider further elaborated. "And the dynamic of their relationship had changed."

Farrah first sparked the split rumors when she was spotted ditching her engagement ring during a recent family vacay to Italy in August. Fans questioned the absence of the ring while commenting on the 34-year-old real estate agent's Instagram post featuring some snaps from the getaway.

"Are you still engaged?" one fan commented. Another noted, "Three years of an engagement and never got married she hides her engagement ring very well you never see that boyfriend anymore."

The couple was featured on Farrah's Instagram page for the last time on Christmas Eve 2022. Meanwhile, the last time she appeared on his was on Halloween, which is also her birthday.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world who I love so much and I hope this day is as special as you are [love emoji]," Alex captioned the picture. "I'm excited to start a family with you @farrahbritt." Farrah, on the other hand, skipped a public birthday shoutout for Alex on his July 24 birthday.

The two announced their engagement in November 2021 after three years of dating. She once opened up about her wedding plan in an interview with E! News, saying back in April, "I'm one of those girls... I'm not a bridezilla, and I am just taking my time." She went on to reveal, "I know the clock's ticking, but I'm taking my time."

Farrah and Alex's alleged split came following reports that Farrah's mom Kyle and dad Mauricio Umansky are going separate ways. The couple shut down the rumors, though they admitted in a joint statement that they've had a "rough year."

