 

'Real Time with Bill Maher' Returns Without Writers Despite Ongoing WGA Strike

The comedian and political commentator announces he's going to resume filming new episodes of his late-night talk show without his writing staff amid the Writers Guild of America strike.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - "Real Time with Bill Maher" is following in the footsteps of "The Drew Barrymore Show". On Wednesday, September 13, Bill Maher announced that he's going to resume filming new episodes of his late-night talk show without his writing staff amid the Writers Guild of America strike.

"Real Time is coming back, unfortunately, sans writers or writing. It has been five months, and it is time to bring people back to work," Bill announced on Instagram. "The writers have important issues that I sympathize with, and hope they are addressed to their satisfaction, but they are not the only people with issues, problems, and concerns. Despite some assistance from me, much of the staff is struggling mightily."

The comedian and political commentator went on noting, "We all were hopeful this would come to an end after Labor Day, but that day has come and gone, and there still seems to be nothing happening. I love my writers, I am one of them, but I'm not prepared to lose an entire year and see so many below-the-line people suffer so much. I will honor the spirit of the strike by not doing a monologue, desk piece, New Rules or editorial, the written pieces that I am so proud of on Real Time."

"And I'll say it upfront to the audience: the show I will be doing without my writers will not be as good as our normal show, full stop. But the heart of the show is an off-the-cuff panel discussion that aims to cut through the bulls**t and predictable partisanship, and that will continue. The show will not disappoint," he concluded.

  Editors' Pick

This will make "Real Time with Bill Maher" the first late-night show to announce its return since WGA members started their strike on May 2, shutting down the majority of the industry's television and film projects. The writers are demanding higher base compensation and improved working conditions.

Rather unsurprisingly, some followers criticized Bill for the decision. "Dude, you're a scab. 'Below-the-line' people will suffer more, because you won't stand in solidarity with your writers. And I say this as a huge fan. Sorry, dude," one fan said in the comment section.

"You betrayed your writers. You even acknowledge they are suffering but you don't care. Stand in solidarity with your coworkers against the owners," another critic wrote. Someone else added, "Union worker here Bill ... never cross a picket line. Disappointed in your decision."

Drew faced similar backlash after she revealed that her "The Drew Barrymore Show" will return for season 4. In the wake of the criticism, the "Charlie's Angels" actress was booted from her hosting duty at the upcoming 2023 National Books Award in November.

