 

Drew Barrymore Dropped as National Books Award Host Amid Talk Show Controversy

The 48-year-old actress has been dropped from her hosting duty for the upcoming ceremony amid controversy surrounding her decision to resume her 'The Drew Barrymore Show' amid WGA strike.

  • Sep 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore is no longer hosting the upcoming 2023 National Books Award in November. The actress has been dropped from her hosting duty amid controversy surrounding her decision to resume "The Drew Barrymore Show" amid WGA strike.

The National Book Foundation confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, September 12 that Drew's invitation to host the ceremony was "rescinded." The statement read, "The National Book Award is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture."

"In light of the announcement that 'The Drew Barrymore Show' will resume production, the National Book Foundation has rescinded Ms. Barrymore's invitation to host the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony," it continued. "Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation."

Drew was announced in July as the host of the ceremony, which is set to take place on November 15 in New York. Oprah Winfrey is invited to speak as a special guest.

The National Book Foundation's decision was made after "The Drew Barrymore Show" announced on Instagram on Sunday that it would resume filming for season 4. "I own this choice," Drew wrote in the social media post. "We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."

"I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me," the post continued.

Drew went on to say that she wanted "to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience." She added, "I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

The Writers Guild of America, meanwhile, stressed that "The Drew Barrymore Show" is a "struck" show and that any writing on the show would be "in violation of WGA strike rules." The WGA writers also did a picket line outside the studio.

