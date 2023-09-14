 

Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen Seen With Newborn Baby After Welcoming First Child Together

The 'Ray Donovan' actor and his longtime girlfriend are spotted stepping out with their newborn daughter Hazel Bee after announcing the baby's arrival via social media.

  • Sep 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Liev Schreiber has been back on diaper duty after welcoming his first child together with Taylor Neisen. The couple has been spotted out with their newborn daughter for the first time after announcing the baby's arrival via social media.

The "Ray Donovan" star and the former pageant queen were seen with their newborn baby while out and about in New York City on Wednesday, September 13. In photos obtained by Page Six, the 55-year-old actor pushed a stroller while his longtime partner carried her baby in a tan baby sling.

The baby's face and body were almost entirely hidden, with just the top of the infant's head poking out of the wrap. Being protective parents, the pair stopped a few times to check on their child as they made their way around Soho, according to the report.

Liev kept it casual in an all-black ensemble that included a T-shirt, dark pants and matching shoes as well as a cap. Taylor, meanwhile, rocked a black T-shirt and blue jeans teamed with black sandals. Her hair was pulled into a bun, while she accessorized with a gold necklace and stylish sunglasses.

Around the same time the pictures surfaced online, Liev took to his Instagram page to share the happy news. "So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day...," he wrote along with two pictures showing the baby's tiny hand and foot.

Liev and Taylor, who is 24 years his junior, have been together since 2017. The Miss South Dakota 2012 debuted casually debuted her baby bump while walking with the Golden Globe nominee in April of this year. The following month, the 31-year-old covered her budding belly in flowing gowns while walking multiple red carpets with her boyfriend.

While the newborn baby is the first for Taylor, Liev has two other children from his relationship with his former partner Naomi Watts. The former pair, who were dating from 2005 until 2016, share daughter Sasha, 16, and son Kai, 14.

